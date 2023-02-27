The Los Angeles Lakers have the postseason in their sights after winning their last three straight games and climbing up to 12th in the Western Conference.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who was speaking on a February 27 episode of Get Up, the Lakers are hoping to get into the sixth seed before the end of the season so that they can face the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

Video related to lakers pinpoint 'dream scenario' matchup in postseason: insider

“If LeBron and Daviscan stay healthy…Their schedule gives them a window to make something possible. And the reason that Darvin Ham is talking about sixth is that they’re targeting the Sacramento Kings,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said, “The Sacramento Kings are in third. I think they’re very likely to finish third. That’s the team that they want in the first round, an inexperienced team. That’s their dream scenario. If you’re a Laker fan, you’re dreaming of somehow getting to sixth against the Kings because you could end up in a tougher situation elsewhere on the bracket.”

Sacramento is in the midst of an incredible season, and while their inexperience makes them a genuine target for more veteran teams, they will likely enter the playoffs full of confidence with a belief that they can hang with whichever team is put in front of them.

Luka Doncic Issues Statement on LeBron James

When speaking to the media following the Lakers’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks on February 26, Luka Doncic discussed what it’s like to share the court with LeBron, crediting the 38-year-old for his longevity and outstanding career.

Luka Doncic Responds to Jason Kidd Mavs Criticism & Talks LeBron James Greatness at 38 Years Old

“It’s unbelievable for a guy like that, and he’s doing that stuff at 37, 38. 20th season in the NBA, it’s just unbelievable; he’s the scoring leader, he has accomplished almost everything you can accomplish in basketball. It’s pretty amazing to even play against a guy like that,” Doncic said.

LeBron has been exceptional this season, providing his team with averages of 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.1% from the field and 30.8% from deep. However, Lakers fans will be concerned about the foot injury that has been bothering LeBron for the majority of the season and will likely be hoping that it doesn’t force him to miss considerable court time.

Lakers Could Target James Harden in The Offseason

According to former NFL superstar Keyshawn Johnson, the Lakers could be gearing up to make a run at former MVP James Harden in free agency.

Video related to lakers pinpoint 'dream scenario' matchup in postseason: insider

“Could Harden wind up looking out West where he’s from? Could that be an opportunity for him? I mean, he is a Southern California guy,” Johnson said. “Does he fit with a LeBron James? I mean, he could certainly run the offense. He’s certainly a shooter. What does LeBron always like to have around him? Shooters. So, I mean, I wouldn’t shy away from it. I’d rather have James Harden, me personally than I would Kyrie (Irving).”

Harden, 33, may not be the unstoppable scorer he once was, but he has evolved into one of the best playmaking guards in the NBA and currently leads the league in assists-per-game with 10.7. However, considering the issues Los Angeles had when trying to pair LeBron and Davis with Russell Westbrook – a player who was just as ball dominant as Harden is – there is no telling whether the front office would be willing to firm up their interest or not.