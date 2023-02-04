Framework for Potential Lakers Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade Revealed

In what seems like a repeat of this past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves being linked with a potential move for Kyrie Irving after the superstar guard handed in a trade request to the Brooklyn Nets on February 3.

According to Marc J. Spears, who was speaking on an episode of ESPN’S NBA Today and was transcribed by Bleacher Report, Irving’s value around the league is expected to be low, which could ensure any interested team could acquire him without parting with some of their star talents.

“I’ve been speaking to six different general managers today, and four of them said that Kyrie had little value, that they thought that maybe they could get some expiring contracts or some role players for him. Of the teams that they mention that could have interest, there was Dallas, Lakers, Miami and even the Chicago Bulls,” Spears said.

If the Lakers do decide to firm up their interest in Irving before the February 9 trade deadline slams shut, it will be interesting to see what sort of package they piece together in an attempt to bring another superstar to Lakerland.

Magic Johnson Would Like To See Kyrie Irving With Lakers

The news of Irving’s availability is still fresh; however, that hasn’t stopped Lakers legend Magic Johnson from sharing his opinion on potentially acquiring the mercurial guard, either now or during the off-season.

Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2023

Irving has been impressive for the Nets this season, averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.6% from the field, 37.4% from deep, and 88.3% from the free-throw line.

Kyrie Irving Could Be Forcing Brooklyn Into A Bigger Payday

According to a league source who spoke with Heavy On Sports’ NBA Insider Steve Bulpet on February 3, there is a chance that Irving is simply looking to apply pressure onto Brooklyn’s front office in the hope of getting a contract extension free of any stipulations.

From @SteveBHoop, intel on @BrooklynNets situation w/Kyrie Irving:

— Kevin Durant's reaction

— Source said team reaction was: "What the f*** just happened?"

— Player w/knowledge says trade request is a bluff for a new contract.

More at @HeavyOnSports:https://t.co/cNNsU4oKHZ — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) February 3, 2023

“Let’s see how this plays out,” he said. “What if this is just Kyrie trying to make them give him the extension? Imagine that? And if he gets it? It’d be a new technique for everybody. Who knows what he’s trying to do? But this would be gangsta. This would be some gansta s*** right there. Think of that. If you want a chance to win, you pay me. If you don’t, go f*** yourself,” The source said.

However, according to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, Irving is not interested in the monetary value of any offer from Brooklyn and would rather find a new home in the near future.

Kyrie Irving’s camp did not negotiate after Brooklyn Nets presented an offer that was tied to team winning a championship, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. Told the issue was not about money, and now it’s said he wouldn’t even stay if offered a full max contract. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2023

With just five days remaining until the trade deadline slams shut, it would appear that any interested team will be facing a race against time to acquire Irving.