Lakers Predicted to Sign Breakout Guard to New Contract

Nothing went right for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, which is exactly why they’re all watching the post-season from the comfort of their own homes.

But, just because the season didn’t go to plan, doesn’t mean the off-season can’t be better, and it all starts with making the right additions in free agency. Before you go shopping though, you need to take stock of what you’ve already got in the cupboard.

“It hit me hard when nobody wanted me except the Lakers in free agency” -Malik Monk #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/niiwnouC8X — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 5, 2022

Enter Malik Monk, 24, who was one of the Lakers’ most consistent performers throughout their turbulent season, but will be entering the free-agent market at the end of the season. Despite the need for new blood, the Lakers’ front office should be very interested in retaining the breakout guard beyond the current season – if they can agree on a contract.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Monk is likely to stay in Los Angeles, assuming he doesn’t get an astronomical offer from elsewhere, “If someone wants to shower Monk with cash this summer, that probably outweighs any sentimental vibes the Lakers have built up. But if the money isn’t that much more than L.A. can offer (the mid-level exception), his familiarity with and comfort in the system could keep him around.”