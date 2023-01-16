Lakers Trade for Ex-No. 6 Pick Could Implode Due to Lawsuit Against LeBron’s Agency

There is no shortage of trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment; after all, they clearly need to upgrade their roster if they’re going to make a push for the postseason.

However, one recent trade proposal that saw Los Angeles acquire Bojan Bogdanovic and Nerlens Noel may hit a stumbling block before things even begin to heat up, as Noel recently sued LeBron James’ agency – although that lawsuit has now been settled.

Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group settle Noel’s legal case – with Noel paying full commissions owed to Klutch Sports on the $5 million Knicks deal in 2020, and Noel withdrawing all legal proceedings. Statement: pic.twitter.com/isMq0L3rTU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2023

“There may be some awkwardness between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Noel at first given the latter’s lawsuit filed against Klutch Sports, one that was recently settled, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote.

If LeBron and Anthony Davis, who are both Klutch clients, are willing to look past Noel’s issues with their agency, then the veteran center could be the ideal rim protector to partner with Davis in the Lakers front court. However, should either of the Lakers stars verbalize some concerns, Los Angeles may choose to steer clear of trading for the big man.

Lakers Nearing Full Health

During a recent interview between Darvin Ham and The Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, Ham revealed that the Lakers are nearing a return to full fitness courtesy of Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and Lonnie Walker IV all progressing well with their individual rehabs.

“Lonnie is trending in the right direction, Austin is trending in the right direction, AD looked really good. He was out on the floor a little bit today…So we’re right on course of what we want to get done in terms of getting them back in the lineup,” Darvin Ham said.

The Lakers, battered and never above .500, are very much still in the playoff conversation thanks to a jumbled West https://t.co/ZvvKVN7IV3 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 15, 2023

The Lakers will now be hoping that Davis can rediscover the MVP-level play that he displayed during the earlier part of the season and help propel them up the Western Conference standings and toward a post-season seeding position. In 25 games this season, Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 59.4% from the field, and 29% from deep, earning him early recognition in the MVP race, although that may have slipped from his grasp at this point.

LeBron James Likely To Retire A Laker

According to ESPN’S Zach Lowe, on a January 10 episode of The Lowe Post Podcast, there is a widespread belief that LeBron could see out the remainder of his career with the Lakers.

“I keep hearing he wants to stay with the Lakers…He wants to finish his career with the Lakers. His comments, though, should be interpreted as his patience is not infinite, and if this is just a continued morass of losing, maybe that changes. But if you force me to bet, I’d still bet on him finishing his career with the Lakers. And I’d feel pretty confident in that,” Lowe said.

LeBron, 38, is currently averaging 29 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.3% from the field, 28.5% from deep, and 74.7% from the free-throw line. Hopefully, the Lakers can continue to restructure their roster and help their aging superstar make a few more runs at a championship before he calls time on his illustrious career.