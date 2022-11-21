NBA Coach Goes Off on Lakers Star Anthony Davis

Heavy.com senior insider Sean Deveney talked to an anonymous Western Conference coach about Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. The coach told Deveney that the Lakers should start playing Davis with another big man to ease his burden.

“What you are seeing from him this year is why he has always said he does not want to play the 5,” the coach said. “He is doing a good job offensively, but there is too much put on him defensively and they’re just not as good a team with him in the middle as they are with someone else. Their problem is now, it is all or nothing. Either they put him on the floor at center and the offense works the way it is supposed to but the defense suffers, or they get him out of there and the offense is bad but the defense gets better.

“We saw what Boston did last year playing two bigs (Robert Williams and Al Horford). Players now, they’re athletic enough and smart enough to be able to guard the paint and still contest on the perimeter. I don’t see why the Lakers would not try it more. They have nothing to lose.”

The Lakers started Wenyen Gabriel alongside Davis on November 11 against the Sacramento Kings, a game Los Angeles lost. Head coach Darvin Ham has been starting Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr. and Patrick Beverley for the past three games with LeBron James out. The King is dealing with a left groin injury.

Davis Has Been Terrific

The Lakers are on a three-game winning streak and Davis has been terrific. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 35.0 points and 12.3 rebounds over his last three games while shooting 61.7% from the field and 91.2% from the free-throw line. The Lakers, who are 5-10 on the season, defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs thanks to Davis.

“Obviously when he’s out, or if I’m out, we take it upon ourselves to kind of, as much as we can, fill that void,” Davis told Dave McMenamin of ESPN following the Spurs game on November 20 when asked about his ascension in James’ absence. “We haven’t talked about it, but he did say that I’m playing like my old self, so I’m trying to get back into that rhythm.”

Davis became the third player in Lakers history to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in three straight games, joining Hall of Famers Elgin Baylor and Shaquille O’Neal. The Chicago native is averaging 25.6 points and 12.0 rebounds on the season. He’s 12th in the league in points per game and third in rebounds per game.

“AD is playing out of his mind,” Ham said after the Lakers defeated the Spurs. “He’s in a great rhythm.”

The Lakers’ Next 3 Games Are on the Road

The Lakers’ next three games are on the road. They take on the Phoenix Suns on November 22 and the Spurs on November 25 and November 26.

“I think everybody’s confidence is very high, while not getting too high,” Davis told reporters after the Spurs game on November 20. “Going into Phoenix to start the trip will be a good test for us. But like I said, I think the guys’ confidence is high on both ends of the ball going into that game. Which, we want to start the road trip off with a W. Then, San Antonio back-to-back. So, it feels good to get three in a row. Now we just got to carry it over into the road and put some more wins together.”

Thanks to their three-game winning streak, the Lakers are now in 13th place in the Western Conference standings.