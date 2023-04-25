Lakers’ Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Ripped by NBA Executive

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis got brutally ripped by an NBA executive who spoke to Heavy insider Steve Bulpett.

The anonymous exec said that Davis “ain’t got any great love for this game.” Since signing a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020, Davis has missed a plethora of games due to injuries. There have also been some nights where the eight-time All-Star has looked like a role player instead of a superstar.

Take the Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies series for example. Davis has been inconsistent through four games, averaging 19.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.8 blocks. The Chicago native had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in Game 1, but he finished with only 13 points in Game 2. Davis rebounded in Game 3 by putting up 31 points and 17 rebounds, but he was average in Game 4, going for only 12 points in 41 minutes.

Although Davis has been up and down against the Grizzlies, Los Angeles does have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The LakeShow are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Are the Lakers Going to Get Kyrie Irving?

The executive who scorned Davis told Bulpett that he thinks the Lakers will “figure out a way” to pay Kyrie Irving and “bring him in.” The Dallas Mavericks point guard becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“The interesting thing about that is they really did feel they made some progress with the trades,” the exec told Bulpett. “But how much of this do they really think will be solid going forward? I think we all know what they’re going to TRY to do this summer, but it’ll be tough. The fly in that ointment is what does Kyrie decide to do? And how do the Lakers get Kyrie money and get him there to see if they can’t go with the superteam troika? How do they pay for that? They’ve got to look at this as, ‘OK, how many years does LeBron have and how many years can they actually keep Anthony Davis engaged?’ Because AD ain’t got any great love for this game. So their window is a short one. Do they go after the superteam piece and figure out how to bring Kyrie in there? You know damn well Kyrie is not coming in for a discount.

“So do you stay the course and stick with D-Lo (D’Angelo Russell) and Rui (Hachimura) and all of that group and say, ‘OK, let’s play with the two stars and try and have some reasonable depth?’ I predict that they’ll try to figure out a way to pay Kyrie Irving and bring him in.”

Irving has been strongly linked to the Lakers since he played with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2016-17. Los Angeles tried to acquire Irving after the NBA champion requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Nets traded Irving to the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis After Game 4: ‘I’m All About Getting Wins’

Davis shot only 4-of-13 from the field in Game 4. However, he did have four blocks and 11 rebounds to go along with his 12 points.

“I feel really good,” Davis said after Game 4. “I’m all about getting wins no matter how I do it, we do it. Things not always gonna be perfect. Sometimes you gotta win ugly. Sometimes you don’t play well but still try to leave your imprint on the game and that’s what I tried to do tonight on the defensive end. Had some good looks, missed ’em, but still tried to do the little things to help the team win.”

Game 5 of the series is on April 26.