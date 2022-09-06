Lakers Star Joining Championship Contender ‘Starting to Gain Traction’: Report

A Los Angeles Lakers star joining a championship contender is reportedly “starting to gain traction.”

According to a September 3rd report from Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Lakers could lose Carmelo Anthony to the Boston Celtics. Anthony, who is close friends with Lakers superstar LeBron James, is currently an unrestricted free agent.

“This is starting to gain traction because Anthony may be the best shooting forward left on the market, and he has shown to be productive offensively despite his age,” Washburn wrote. “He turned 38 in May, but he managed to play 69 games last season and average 13.3 points off the bench. Anthony has been criticized for his lack of 3-point shooting, but he has improved dramatically. Anthony was in exile from the NBA after a short stint in Houston because of his reluctance to take shots from behind the arc. That has changed. Anthony has remained in great shape and can still score. He had 20 or more points in 11 games last season and played 26 minutes per game, showing his durability. Anthony wants an opportunity to win a championship, and this could be his best chance.”

The Celtics recently lost Danilo Gallinari to a torn left ACL. The veteran, who signed with Boston in unrestricted free agency after playing the previous two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, was injured while playing for Italy in a World Cup Qualifier against Georgia.

A 10-time All-Star, Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line for the Lakers last season.

Anthony on Playing for Lakers: ‘This Was Another Chapter for Me’

On April 11th, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience with the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season. The future Hall of Famer sounded noncommittal about his future with the purple and gold.

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

Anthony was fifth on the Lakers in scoring, third in 3-point makes and fourth in win shares last season. The Syracuse product made $2.6 million and scored at least 20 points 11 times.

The Lakers’ current roster is made up of James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, Kendrick Nunn, Damian Jones, Wenyen Gabriel, Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Austin Reaves, Max Christie, Jay Huff, Fabian White Jr. and Javante McCoy. Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. are on two-way contracts.

James’ Friend Wants Anthony Back with Lakers

On August 7th, Cuffs The Legend — who is James’ friend and an NBA analyst — tweeted that the Lakers should re-sign Anthony.

Lakers should bring Melo back once all the dust settles — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) August 7, 2022

Anthony, who is near the end of his legendary career, told McMenamin in April that teaching, talking and learning are things he looks forward to now. The 38-year-old has career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in 1,260 regular-season games with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers.

“I’m blessed,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I’m still able to do this 19 years in and still able to enjoy it and still get motivated by it and love to go to work and love being around the guys. So a lot of times I’ll take that over a championship if I could because that’s my happiness. If I gotta be unhappy to try to go fight and win a championship, I don’t want that. I don’t want that unhappiness.

“So do I want a championship? Hell yeah. I don’t think that’s a question. I don’t even have to answer that, but I think at this point in my career, it’s about just being happy and being able to wake up and come to work every day with a good attitude. Being positive. Bring guys along with you. Teaching, talking, learning. Those are things that I actually look forward to now at this point in my career.”