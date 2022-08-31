Eastern Conference Contender Interested in Poaching Lakers Star: Report

An Eastern Conference contender is reportedly interested in poaching a Los Angeles Lakers star.

According to an August 30th report from Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, the Boston Celtics are considering signing Carmelo Anthony, who appeared in 69 games for the Lakers last season. The Celtics recently lost Danilo Gallinari to a torn left meniscus. The veteran was injured while playing for Italy in a World Cup Qualifier against Georgia.

Anthony, who is close friends with Lakers superstar LeBron James, is currently an unrestricted free agent. The 10-time All-Star averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line for the Lakers in 2021-22.

A future Hall of Famer, Anthony was fifth on the Lakers in scoring, third in 3-point makes and fourth in win shares last season. The Syracuse product made $2.6 million.

Anthony on Lakers: ‘This Was Another Chapter for Me’

On April 11th, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience with the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season despite having Anthony, James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard — five of the best players in NBA history (although Anthony and Howard are past their prime).

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

On July 6th, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley urged the Lakers to re-sign Anthony, who scored at least 20 points 11 times last season, proving he’s still a competent scorer off the bench.

“The Lakers have upped their youth and athleticism on the perimeter this offseason, but they could stand to add more shot-making,” Buckley wrote. “Or rather, retain the shot-making they already had. Carmelo Anthony showed there’s more in the tank (at least on the offensive end) for the now-38-year-old. Last season, he was fifth on the Lakers in scoring (13.3 points per game), third in three-point makes (2.2) and fourth in win shares (3.6).”

LeBron’s Friend Wants Anthony Back with Lakers

On August 7th, social media sensation Cuffs The Legend — who is James’ friend and an NBA analyst — tweeted that the Lakers should re-sign Anthony.

Lakers should bring Melo back once all the dust settles — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) August 7, 2022

Anthony, who is at the end of his legendary career, told McMenamin in April that teaching, talking and learning are things he looks forward to now.

“I’m blessed,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I’m still able to do this 19 years in and still able to enjoy it and still get motivated by it and love to go to work and love being around the guys. So a lot of times I’ll take that over a championship if I could because that’s my happiness. If I gotta be unhappy to try to go fight and win a championship, I don’t want that. I don’t want that unhappiness.

“So do I want a championship? Hell yeah. I don’t think that’s a question. I don’t even have to answer that, but I think at this point in my career, it’s about just being happy and being able to wake up and come to work every day with a good attitude. Being positive. Bring guys along with you. Teaching, talking, learning. Those are things that I actually look forward to now at this point in my career.”

Anthony has career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in 1,260 regular-season games with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers.