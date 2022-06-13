Knicks Interested in Stealing Future Hall of Famer from Lakers: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could lose a future Hall of Famer to the New York Knicks this summer.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks have discussed signing veteran small forward Carmelo Anthony in unrestricted free agency this offseason.

“According to a source, Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Anthony,” Berman wrote. “Though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that’s missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence.”

Anthony played in 412 regular-season games for the Knicks from 2011 to 2017. He averaged 24.7 points and 7.0 rebounds and made seven All-Star teams. The New York native is the seventh-leading scorer in Knicks franchise history.

Anthony on Lakers: ‘This Was Another Chapter for Me’

Anthony appeared in 69 games for the Lakers in 2021-22. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line.

On April 11, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience with the Lakers and the 10-time All-Star was noncommittal about his future in Los Angeles.

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

Anthony made $2.6 million in 2021-22. The one-time scoring champion has never made it to the NBA Finals. However, he has no interest in chasing a ring if he’ll be “unhappy” in the situation.

Anthony on Ring Chasing

Does Anthony want to win a championship? Of course. However, he won’t ever take his happiness and comfort for granted.

“I’m blessed,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I’m still able to do this 19 years in and still able to enjoy it and still get motivated by it and love to go to work and love being around the guys. So a lot of times I’ll take that over a championship if I could because that’s my happiness. If I gotta be unhappy to try to go fight and win a championship, I don’t want that. I don’t want that unhappiness.

“So do I want a championship? Hell yeah. I don’t think that’s a question. I don’t even have to answer that, but I think at this point in my career, it’s about just being happy and being able to wake up and come to work every day with a good attitude. Being positive. Bring guys along with you. Teaching, talking, learning. Those are things that I actually look forward to now at this point in my career.”

Anthony, the 11th-leading scorer in NBA history, scored at least 20 points 11 times for the Lakers in 2021-22, so he’s still a capable scorer off the bench despite being 38.