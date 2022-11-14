Ex-Laker & 10-Time All-Star Could Join Dwight Howard Overseas: Report

A former Los Angeles Lakers star could leave the NBA for a Taiwanese team and join Dwight Howard overseas.

Huang Chiao-Wen and James Lo of Focus Taiwan reported on November 13 that the Tainan TSG GhostHawks of the T1 League are hoping to sign Carmelo Anthony, who played 69 games for the Lakers last season.

“Tainan TSG GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-Chu said Sunday that Taiwan Steel Group had greenlit the signing of a marquee overseas player, with a deal for NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony already in the works,” Huang Chiao-Wen and James Lo wrote. “At a pregame press conference ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Taoyuan Leopards, Liu said the GhostHawks had opened talks with former Los Angeles Laker Anthony’s representatives.”

Anthony, who is close friends with Lakers superstar LeBron James, is an unrestricted free agent. The 10-time All-Star averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists last season while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line. Anthony, 38, was fifth on the Lakers in scoring, third in 3-point makes and fourth in win shares in 2021-22. The Syracuse product was heavily linked to the Boston Celtics after the Cs lost Danilo Gallinari to an ACL injury.

However, the Celtics never signed Anthony. Howard, who played for the Lakers in 2021-22 as well, signed with the Taoyuan Leopards, who are in the same league as the GhostHawks.

Anthony on the Lakers: ‘This Was Another Chapter for Me’

On April 11, 2022, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience playing for the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season and fired head coach Frank Vogel. Los Angeles replaced Vogel with Darvin Ham, but the team is still awful. The purple and gold are only 3-10 this season.

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

Anthony has career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in 1,260 regular-season games with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

If This Is It, Anthony Had a Great NBA Career

If Anthony goes overseas and ends his NBA career, he will finish as one of the greatest scorers ever. The New York native is 11th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. Anthony won the 2012-13 scoring title and scored 62 points against the Charlotte Bobcats on January 24, 2014, as a member of the Knicks.

Anthony has made six All-NBA teams and was voted to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team. He has also won three gold medals with Team USA.

The third overall pick in the legendary 2003 draft, Anthony is 31st in NBA history in points per game and 27th in 3-point field goals.