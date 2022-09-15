Lakers Considered Landing Spot for 10-Time All-Star & Future Hall of Famer

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for a 10-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer.

In a September 12th piece called “Finding Landing Spots for Top NBA Free Agents Still Available,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus said since the Lakers lack shooting, they could still sign veteran swingman Carmelo Anthony.

“The Lakers have more significant issues to resolve first, but don’t cross them off entirely,” Pincus wrote. “L.A. has made an effort to bring on younger, more athletic players, but the team still lacks shooting (at least on paper).”

Anthony is currently an unrestricted free agent. The 38-year-old appeared in 69 games for the Lakers last season and averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the floor, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line. The New York native was fifth on the team in scoring, third in 3-point makes and fourth in win shares.

LeBron James’ Friend Wants Lakers to Re-Sign Anthony

On August 7th, Cuffs The Legend tweeted that the Lakers should re-sign Anthony. The NBA analyst is friends with LeBron James, who is very close with Anthony.

According to an April 23rd report from Sean Deveney of Heavy, Anthony is comfortable living in Los Angeles and playing for the Lakers again. However, training camp starts at the end of the month and the Lakers haven’t offered Anthony a deal.

On April 11th, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience with the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season. The Syracuse product sounded noncommittal about his future with Los Angeles.

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

The Lakers have several forwards on the roster already, so they may not have room for Anthony, who scored at least 20 points 11 times last season. However, since James and Anthony are such tight pals, Melo re-signing with the purple and gold can’t be fully ruled out.

Celtics Probably Won’t Sign Anthony

The Boston Celtics were linked to Anthony after Danilo Gallinari tore his left ACL while playing for Italy in a World Cup Qualifier against Georgia. However, according to a September 9th report from Brian Robb of MassLive.com, the Celtics are not expected to sign Anthony ahead of training camp.

Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive and the exec explained why Boston will likely pass on Anthony, who made $2.6 million last season with the Lakers.

“A couple of things have come into play here. They like Melo, most teams do, but there is a fear that he could be disruptive,” the exec told Deveney. “Not him as a player, just his presence. So it’s likely a no. It’s a distraction and teams want to avoid distractions. Most teams, at least. He makes sense there and I think a lot of the stuff that has come out is more just, ‘He makes sense,’ rather than, ‘They’re out there chasing him.’

“But they did kick the tires on him three years ago when he was a free agent and the Blazers signed him, so I think that factors in there. It all adds up to it being a lot of smoke around him, but I don’t see any real fire there. Even with Gallo out, I think they like where they are.”