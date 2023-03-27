Lakers Considered Landing Spot for 23-Year-Old $24 Million Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for a talented 23-year-old.

In a March 26 story called “Lakers News: Ranking The Top 5 Bulls Free Agent Fits For Los Angeles,” Alex Kirschenbaum of Sports Illustrated wrote that Chicago Bulls combo guard Coby White is a player the Lakers could use next season. White becomes a restricted free agent this summer.

“The fourth-year combo guard has improved significantly this season, and while he remains a fairly inconsistent defender and lackluster passer, he’s an athletic player and solid shooter (he’s a 37.3% shooter from long range on 4.6 tries this year),” Kirschenbaum wrote. “White is a restricted free agent, but the market for his services shouldn’t be too intimidating. Assuming the 23-year-old could be signed around the mid-level exception or lower, he could be worth a look.”

White is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season for the Bulls while shooting 43.0% from the field, 37.3% from beyond the arc and 85.7% from the free-throw line. The UNC product signed a four-year, $24.1 million rookie scale contract with Chicago in July 2019.

As a restricted free agent, White can re-sign with the Bulls or sign an offer sheet with a rival team. Chicago can match any offer sheet White signs as long as it comes within 48 hours.

Zach LaVine on Coby White: ‘We All Know How Good He Can Shoot the Ball’

Bulls star Zach LaVine, who has been heavily linked to the Lakers, had several good things to say about White after Chicago defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on March 24.

“We all know how good he can shoot the ball, but making the reads of hitting the pocket or hitting the crosscourt pass with the low man has been huge,” LaVine said about White. “I don’t think it’s talked about enough how much of a challenge he’s been taking up on defense. He’s been playing his ass off on defense.”

White finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Lakers on March 26. Chicago won by a final score of 118-108, dropping Los Angeles to 37-38 on the season.

Did Draymond Green Jinx the Lakers?

On the March 24 episode of his podcast with Tristan Thompson, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green said the Lakers are a “serious” threat in the Western Conference. Los Angeles then lost to Chicago, who is not a title contender this season.

“People can say what they want, talking heads can talk, they are a serious threat in the West right now,” Green said. “Talk about the record all you want. They’ve just got to get in. They get in, they’re a serious threat in the West.”

The Lakers have seven games remaining in the regular season, beginning on March 29 against the Bulls in Chicago. Los Angeles’ final three games of the season take place on April 5, April 7 and April 9.

The LakeShow are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, which is remarkable considering they began the season 2-10. However, the team can’t get complacent just because they are in the play-in tournament picture since a few losses here and there will drop them back into 11th place.