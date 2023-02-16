Lakers Nearing Major Decision on D’Angelo Russell’s Future Following Trade: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly nearing a major decision on D’Angelo Russell’s future following their trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers and Russell have mutual interest in a contract extension. The All-Star point guard becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“Both the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell have already expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. “Russell could be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him — giving up as part of that package a first-round pick, two second-round picks — not to be a rental, but to be a solution at that point guard position. So expect D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers to really start engaging on those extension talks here in the next weeks and months into the offseason.”

Russell is in the final season of a four-year, $117 million contract he signed in July 2019. The Lakers will have full Bird rights for Russell, who is averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc in three games with the purple and gold.

LeBron James Likes D’Angelo Russell

LeBron James is a big fan of Russell. The Lakers superstar called D’Lo “very crafty” after the LakeShow defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on February 15 at Crypto.com Arena.

“I know D’Lo is a really good, shifty point guard,” James said. “He can space the floor. Very crafty. Very deceiving with his quickness, the way he plays the game.”

The Lakers beat the Pelicans thanks to strong games from James, Russell and Anthony Davis. The All-Stars combined for 70 points in their first action as a trio. Davis led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while James and Russell each had 21 points.

“It was good,” Davis said after beating his old team. “One, for us to get on the winning side of things going into the break, to feel good about ourselves and not let a loss kind of linger over the next six, seven days. … But for standings purposes, it’s also a good win for us.”

The Lakers head into the All-Star break with a record of 27-32. They are in 13th place in the Westen Conference standings.

D’Angelo Russell Is Happy to Be Back With the Lakers

Russell is happy to be back with the Lakers. After hitting a 3-pointer in the second half of the Pelicans game, Russell celebrated by pointing at the letters on his chest and screaming to the fans, “Like I never left!”

“I love those moments,” Russell said. “We had Bron tonight and we seemed a little more fluid. Everybody pitched in. Everybody played a major part in keeping the lead, maintaining it, getting stops. I like what we showcased tonight.”

Russell is averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists on the season. He’s 13th in the NBA in 3-point field goals. The Lakers needed more shooters around James and Davis, so Russell was the ideal point guard for general manager Rob Pelinka to acquire at the trade deadline.