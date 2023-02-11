Lakers Interested in Reuniting With $20 Million NBA Champion: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in signing a $20 million guard.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on February 10 that the Lakers have interest in bringing back Danny Green. The three-time champion was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets. Green would like to get waived by the Rockets.

“But Danny Green is the interesting player in Houston,” Wojnarowski said. “I’m told that he would like to be waived just like John Wall is being waived and not have to do a buyout. But Danny Green, teams like Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, they have great interest in him.”

Green becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’s in the final season of a two-year, $20 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in August 2021. If Green is waived by the Rockets, the veteran sniper can sign with any team of his choice.

Green has appeared in only three games this season. He has missed most of the campaign recovering from an ACL tear. The UNC product is averaging 3.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Danny Green Helped the Lakers Win the 2020 Championship

Green helped the Lakers win the 2020 championship over the Miami Heat at the Walt Disney World bubble. The 32-year-old averaged 8.0 points during the 2019-20 regular season and 8.0 points again in the 2020 playoffs. Green put up 7.5 points in the Finals against the Heat.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 148 3-pointers in 2019-20. Green was second with 120. The New York native is a career 39.9% shooter from distance, which is good for 15th among active players. Since the Lakers need more shooters around James and Anthony Davis, it makes sense why the franchise is interested in reuniting with Green.

Green has career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Lakers, Sixers and Grizzlies. James has a 64-17 record with Green in his career. The two champions have been teammates in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

D’Angelo Russell Is Ready for His 2nd Chapter With the Lakers

The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed at the trade deadline. Russell, who began his career with the purple and gold, is ready for his second chapter in Los Angeles.

“I never hoped to be back here because I didn’t understand if I could be ready for it and be a part of what they were doing for the future because you never know what the team’s going to look like, so it’s hard to find stability in that,” Russell said. “But I’m here now and I really appreciate being back because I feel like I’m ready for everything that’s about to come for the team and whatever comes my way.”

Russell is averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season while shooting 46.5% overall, 39.1% on 3s and 85.6% from the free-throw line. He’s tied for 12th in the NBA in 3-point field goals.

“I always feel like I’m an alpha, too,” Russell said. “So whatever room I’m in, whoever I’m around, I’m going to feel like that, I’m going to walk like that. And when I get out on the floor, we’re going to figure that out as well.”