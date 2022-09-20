Major Reason Lakers Felt ‘Comfortable’ Bringing Dennis Schroder Back Revealed: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers signed combo guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract worth the veteran’s minimum and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times has insight into why the organization felt comfortable bringing the 29-year-old back.

Woike reported on September 16th that Schroder’s attitude this summer playing for the German national team in the European championships made the Lakers comfortable with bringing him back into the organization. Schroder appeared in 61 games for the purple and gold during the 2020-21 season.

“Sources familiar with the decision to add Schroder said his attitude this summer playing for the German national team in the European championships, where he’s averaged more than 21 points and seven assists, made the Lakers comfortable with bringing him back into the organization,” Woike reported. “Multiple sources cited the success Dwight Howard had with the 2019-20 championship team as an example of a player’s successful return to the organization with a new approach they hope can be mirrored with Schroder.”

After Schroder signed with the Lakers, he wrote the following message on Instagram: “This past year didn’t feel right. I felt misunderstood & nobody really knew the story! I’m coming back to the biggest organization to make sh*t right! I hope LakerNation going to support me every single day! I will give everything I have every single day! It’s an honor to play for the Lakers. Can’t wait to get started!”

Lakers Excited to Have Schroder Back

The Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, are excited to have Schroder back. Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field, 33.5% from beyond the arc and 84.8% from the free-throw line in his first stint with LA.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dennis Schroder back to the Lakers,” Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka said on September 16th, via Lakers.com. “Not only do Dennis and Coach (Darvin) Ham share a player-coach history together, but they also reflect one another’s mentality of toughness with an extremely competitive edge. Dennis will add both depth and an on-ball defensive presence to our core at the guard position. He is also a proven scorer and playmaker. We are really excited for Dennis to get to camp and get back to work in L.A. after his highly successful run with his national team this offseason.”

Schroder has a prior relationship with new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks when Schroder began his NBA career. Schroder also played alongside Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2018-19 season.

LeBron & Schroder Were Good Together

The Lakers went 30-10 in 2020-21 when James and Schroder played. James averaged 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 40 games with Schroder. Meanwhile, Schroder averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists alongside James.

Schroder was a better fit next to James and Davis in 2020-21 than Westbrook was last season. Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers and had the sixth-worst effective field goal percentage. The one-time MVP was also 42nd in true shooting percentage.

Schroder is a superior shooter than Westbrook. The Menace is a career 33.8% shooter from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Russ is at 30.5%.