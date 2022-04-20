Lakers Predicted to Sign 8-Time All-Star to New Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have eight players from this year’s roster entering unrestricted free agency this summer. They probably won’t bring all eight players back, but Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report thinks an eight-time All-Star will re-sign with the purple and gold.

In an April 14th column where he projected landing spots for the Lakers’ top three free agents, Buckley predicted that center Dwight Howard will re-sign with Los Angeles.

“Assuming the eight-time All-Star wouldn’t cost more than minimum money again, he could certainly stick around for another campaign,” Buckley wrote. “The Lakers and Howard seem right for one another. He allows them to fill the center spot for cheap, and they give him the chance to play a not-insignificant role for a not-insignificant team. Prediction: Howard re-signs with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Howard appeared in 60 games for the Lakers this season. He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.2% from the field and 65.8% from the free-throw line.

After playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21, Howard signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Lakers last summer, his third go-round with Los Angeles. Even though the Lakers were a walking disaster this season, Howard wants to come back.

Howard on Lakers: ‘I Love Being Here’

Howard told reporters during his exit interview that he’d like to re-sign with the Lakers in the offseason. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year enjoys living in Los Angeles and playing for one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

“Do I want to come back? Why would I want to leave? I want to be cemented somewhere. I love being here. I love the fans,” Howard said. “I would just really like an opportunity to where I can really go out and go out with a bang. I’ve only got a couple years left. So I want an opportunity where I can go out and show my skills and talent and do it in the right way, but also win. I feel like I deserve that.”

Frank Vogel, who was fired by the Lakers after the season ended, only played Howard 16.2 minutes per game, the lowest of the big man’s career. Even though the former superstar will turn 37 next season, he still feels he has a lot left in the tank.

Howard: ‘I Personally Still Feel like I Can Do More’

Howard’s Per 36 Minutes stats were pretty good this season. He averaged 13.8 points and 13.2 rebounds and sounds like a guy who wants to play more minutes in 2022-23.

“Well obviously, I personally still feel like I can do more and bring more, just given the opportunity,” Howard said. “But I’m grateful that I had another opportunity to come back here and play here in LA. I know it didn’t end the way that we all hoped for and expected it to, but looking back on this season and there’s a lot to be very thankful for. I thought we ended the season yesterday with some really good energy.

“I know that it was our last game of the season and we won’t be able to compete for a championship, but just the vibe and the energy that was displayed yesterday was very positive. So I think that the future of this team will be a lot better even considering the disappointing season that we had this year.”

It will be interesting to see where Howard is playing next season, but Buckley thinks the Georgia native will be back with the Lakers.