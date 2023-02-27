Lakers Considered Landing Spot for 10-Time All-Star & Former MVP

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for one of the greatest players in NBA history.

On the February 27 episode of the “KJM” show on ESPN, former NFL superstar Keyshawn Johnson said James Harden would fit on the Lakers next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis since he can shoot and pass. Harden can become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines his 2023-24 player option worth $35.7 million.

“Could Harden wind up looking out West where he’s from? Could that be an opportunity for him? I mean, he is a Southern California guy,” Johnson said. “Does he fit with a LeBron James? I mean, he could certainly run the offense. He’s certainly a shooter. What does LeBron always like to have around him? Shooters. So, I mean, I wouldn’t shy away from it. I’d rather have James Harden, me personally, than I would Kyrie (Irving).”

A 10-time All-Star and one-time MVP, Harden was born and raised in Los Angeles. He played high school basketball at Artesia in Lakewood, California, and attended Arizona State for college. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 21.6 points and 10.7 assists this season for the Philadelphia 76ers while shooting 45.2% from the field, 39.3% from beyond the arc and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

Keyshawn Johnson: I like James Harden on the Lakers

Johnson, who is a Lakers fan, likes Harden’s fit on the purple and gold. The Super Bowl champion believes the Beard could look to leave the Sixers this offseason if the team doesn’t go on a deep postseason run.

“If they don’t advance far in the playoffs, I would think that Doc’s (Doc Rivers) name will surface on being out there as potential firing,” Johnson said. “(Joel) Embiid probably be disappointed, maybe wanna get outta there and then you got James Harden who can walk. So, that’s why I bring up the Lakers, not just cuz I’m a Laker fan, I just know that they lookin’ for a certain thing in LA and LeBron’s looking for a certain thing in LA and this thing might be a James Harden or a Kyrie Irving.”

Harden has a rapport with James and Davis. All three players have played in several All-Star games together. Harden and Davis were also teammates on the 2014 FIBA World Cup Team.

According to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, the Lakers could create “roughly $40 million under the estimated $134 million salary cap” this summer. That would give the franchise enough money to chase Harden, who has career averages of 24.8 points and 7.0 assists with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Sixers.

Could James Harden Go Back to the Rockets?

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said on the February 24 episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast that Harden returning to the Rockets this summer is “a very real possibility.”

“Houston believes it is a legitimate possibility and that’s not coming out of thin air,” MacMahon said. “James Harden still spends a lot of time in Houston. Spends his summers in Houston. Works out at the Rockets’ facility on a regular basis. It’s a very real possibility.”

Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with the Sixers last summer. The lefty has averaged 26.6 points and 7.1 assists in 47 games versus the Lakers in his career.