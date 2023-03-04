Lakers Could Sign 4-Time All-Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could reportedly sign a four-time All-Star.

Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily reported on March 3 that the Lakers are “considering bringing in” Kemba Walker for a workout. The purple and gold are looking for another ball-handler since LeBron James is out with a right foot tendon injury.

“Sources tell Lakers Daily that the Lakers are considering bringing in Kemba Walker for a workout,” Dewey wrote. “The team is looking for another ball-handler with LeBron James expected to miss extended time due to a foot injury.”

Walker appeared in nine games for the Dallas Mavericks this season before getting waived in January. He averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field, 25.0% from beyond the arc and 81.0% from the free-throw line. The 32-year-old scored 32 points on December 17 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kemba Walker Hasn’t Been an All-Star Since 2020

Walker hasn’t been an All-Star since 2020. He has dealt with chronic knee issues, preventing him from playing at a high level.

Walker spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets. He averaged 19.8 points and 5.5 assists across 605 games while making three All-Star teams. The UConn product joined the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2019 and had a stellar first year in Beantown. He averaged 20.4 points and 4.8 assists and helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, Walker’s knees began to deteriorate after the 2019-20 season. While he put up 19.3 points and 4.9 assists per game in 2020-21, Walker only averaged 12.7 points in the 2021 playoffs while shooting 31.7% from the floor.

During the summer of 2021, the Celtics traded Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC waived Walker, allowing the guard to sign with his hometown New York Knicks. The Bronx native, though, only appeared in 37 games with the Knicks. He was removed from the rotation by head coach Tom Thibodeau, and shortly after that, Walker and the team agreed for the veteran to be away from the club.

The Knicks traded Walker to the Detroit Pistons last summer. The Pistons waived Walker, who signed with the Mavericks in November. Walker has career averages of 19.3 points and 5.3 assists.

LeBron James Is in a Walking Boot

James is in a walking boot after suffering a right foot tendon injury on February 26 against the Mavericks. The King will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

James, 38, is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season while shooting 50.1% from the floor, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on March 2 that James won’t require surgery on his injured foot.

“So what I can say on LeBron is that sources did inform me that he will not require surgery,” Haynes said on Episode 12 of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast with Marc Stein. “That’s good news for the Lakers. So right now, it’s all about time and the rehabbing process.”

The Lakers are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 30-34. They need to be a top-six seed to automatically qualify for the playoffs. Seeds 7-10 make the play-in tournament.