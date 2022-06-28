Lakers Urged to Sign Kevin Durant’s Teammate in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been urged to sign one of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s teammates in free agency this summer.

In a June 27 column, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report wrote that the Lakers should sign Nets combo guard Bruce Brown, who becomes an unrestricted free agent once the free agency period begins.

“Though he’s often functioned as a rim-runner over the last couple of seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Brown started his career as a guard for the Detroit Pistons. And along that winding path, he’s developed a wide range of skills that make him one of the game’s most unique players,” Bailey wrote. “In his second season, he averaged 5.2 assists per 75 possessions. The next year, he went for 8.7 rebounds per 75 possessions, and in 2021-22, he shot a career-high 40.4 percent from three. If Brown could put that all together, he’d be an ideal off-guard to play alongside one of the best point forwards (LeBron James) of all time.”

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, re-signing Brown remains a top priority for the Nets, who got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

What Is Brown Good At?

The Athletic’s John Hollinger, who used to be the Memphis Grizzlies’ Vice President of Basketball Operations, wrote on June 15 that Brown is a “good passer and excels playing out of the short roll as a fake five.” The Miami product, who turns 26 in August, averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 2021-22 while shooting 50.6% from the field, 40.4% from beyond the arc and 75.8% from the free-throw line.

“Brown is a ‘3-and-D’ guy with the ‘3’ part mostly missing, but that doesn’t make him a zero on offense,” Hollinger wrote. “He’s a good passer and excels playing out of the short roll as a fake five, plus he’s a solid finisher who has converted nearly 70 percent of his chances at the rim the past two seasons. He’s also only 25 and shot 40.4 percent on his limited 3-point attempts a year ago, offering promise of further upside.

“Brown was a free agent last year and had to settle for re-signing for the $4.7 million qualifying offer, indicating that the market doesn’t value him the way BORD$ does. Nonetheless, he should be a top target for any team with the non-taxpayer MLE.”

The Lakers have a $6.4 million taxpayer midlevel exception they can use this summer. Brown, who has career averages of 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 269 games with the Detroit Pistons and Nets, spoke about his future in April after the Nets lost to the Celtics.

Brown on His Future

Brown told Brian Lewis of the New York Post on April 25 that he was “hopeful” he would be back with the Nets, who have his Bird Rights.

“Yeah, hopefully,” Brown said. “The season just ended. I’m not thinking about it. If there’s a chance to stay, we’ll talk about it, but we’ll see.”

Brown made $4.7 million in 2021-22. The Lakers, who didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, could use a player like Brown, who is a good defender and versatile offensive player without the ball in his hands.