$232 Million Superstar & Future Hall of Famer ‘Likely’ Won’t Join Lakers: Report

One of the best players in NBA history reportedly “likely” won’t join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on the February 15 episode of “Get Up” that Kyrie Irving will likely re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Irving has been heavily linked to the Lakers due to his relationship with LeBron James.

Los Angeles tried to acquire Irving after the All-Star requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers offered the Nets a package of Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 for Irving, according to a February 5 report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, Brooklyn wound up trading Irving to Dallas.

“I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving stays in Dallas,” Wojnarowski said. “Just because of what they invested in him. And his chance to get the kind of contract he wants. … I think given what they gave up and Dallas’ track record of being willing to pay players who want to be there, I think it’s more likely than not Kyrie Irving is in Dallas. Of course, it can all change.”

Irving, 30, becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’s in the final season of a four-year, $136 million contract he signed with the Nets in July 2019. James and Anthony Davis were privately upset when they heard that Irving landed with the Mavericks, sources told Heavy Sports.

1 NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Will Join the Lakers

Joe Vardon of The Athletic believes Irving will sign with the Lakers this summer. Vardon covered James and Irving when the two stars were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2016-17.

“I believe Irving will be a Laker next season,” Vardon wrote on February 9. “How’s that for a juxtaposition? Irving wants a four- or five-year contract, for the maximum money allowed. If he and the Mavericks reach agreement, it could be a five-year, $273 million deal. But Irving said he didn’t want to engage in negotiations now. ‘The business aspect of this is ruthless,’ he said. The Lakers can’t quite get to the four-year, $210 million max deal he would be eligible for outside of Dallas, but they can pay him north of $30 million per year. The teams with the cap space to pay Irving what he wants, outside of Dallas, are the Pistons, Magic, Pacers, Blazers and Spurs. They are all either rebuilding or, in Portland’s case, have a smaller, ball-dominant guard in Damian Lillard. In other words, getting that max deal outside of the Mavericks may not be possible.

“Enter the Lakers. James has made clear he wants to reunite with Irving. As partners in Cleveland, they won the 2016 NBA Finals, reached two others and were an otherwise dominant, unstoppable duo on offense. They have obviously patched up their differences that led to Irving demanding a trade away from LeBron in Cleveland in the summer of 2017. Irving’s apology helped.”

Even though Irving is excited to play with Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, the future Hall of Famer is still interested in reuniting with James in Los Angeles, sources told Heavy Sports. James put up 25.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game alongside Irving in Cleveland, while Irving averaged 22.1 points and 5.3 assists next to James.

The Lakers Rebounded Well After Missing Out on Kyrie Irving

The Lakers rebounded nicely after missing out on Irving at the trade deadline. The team acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed. James has seemingly moved on from his disappointment of not reuniting with Irving.

“I like the guys that we have coming in,” James said after the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on February 15. “I mean, it’s going to take some time for us to get to know one another, but I know that they play the game at a high level.”

The Lakers head into the All-Star break with a record of 27-32. They are in 13th place in the rugged Westen Conference standings.