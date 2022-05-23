Lakers Named Among Favorites to Land 7-Time All-Star & NBA Champion

Many pundits believe the Los Angeles Lakers need a new starting point guard next season since Russell Westbrook was a poor fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in 2021-22.

Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers and his effective field goal percentage of 47.6% was sixth-worst in the league.

Keith Smith of Spotrac believes it would be a “complete shock” if Westbrook doesn’t pick up his player option worth $47,063,478 for next season. The Lakers can try to trade the one-time MVP if he picks up his player option and there are some oddsmakers out there who believe the purple and gold could land a seven-time All-Star and one-time champion this offseason.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has a player option worth $36,503,300 for next season. Odds surfaced on potential Irving destinations if he doesn’t stay with the Nets and the Lakers were given the fourth-best odds to acquire him.

Odds have also surfaced on potential Kyrie Irving destinations if he doesn't stay in Brooklyn. A few interesting ones, including the Clippers and Lakers, via @SportsBettingAG: pic.twitter.com/aZWyRt1aVn — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 18, 2022

Irving becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer if he doesn’t pick up his 2022-23 player option. Uncle Drew played with James for three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers and his name has been discussed within Los Angeles’ front office before.

Lakers Discussed Trade to Acquire Irving

According to Ian Begley of SNY, people in the Lakers organization had internal discussions to acquire Irving from the Nets last season when the All-NBA guard wasn’t playing. Irving didn’t make his 2021-22 season debut until January since he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Several outlets, including SNY, reported that the Nets had been open to talking to teams about potential Irving trades during that time,” Begley reported. “Obviously, nothing came to fruition. But some members of the Lakers organization discussed the possibility of trading for Irving during that stretch of the season, sources say.”

Nets general manager Sean Marks sounded noncommittal when he was asked about Irving’s future in Brooklyn during his exit interview. Irving has only played in 103 regular-season games with the Nets since signing with the franchise in the summer of 2019.

“We need people here that want to be here,” Marks said. “They’re selfless. That want to be part of something bigger than themselves, and there’s an objective and there’s a goal at stake here, and in order to do that, we’re going to need availability from everybody.

“Look, I think that’s something we’ve been discussing and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason. It’s honestly not just Kyrie. You bring Kyrie up, but we have decisions to make on a variety of different free agents throughout our roster. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks with us and Kyrie because, to be quite frank, he has some decisions to make on his own.”

The Lakers need more shooters and playmakers around James and Davis and Irving fits that bill. Irving is a far better fit next to James than Westbrook is since he can shoot from the perimeter.

Irving is a career 39.3% shooter from beyond the arc, while Westbrook is at 30.5%.

James Tried to Get Irving to Lakers in 2019

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, James recruited Irving to the Lakers in the summer of 2019.

However, Irving signed with the Nets.

“A couple of years ago when Kyrie was headed to free agency, LeBron James was interested in trying to recruit him to the Los Angeles Lakers,” Windhorst said. “And he reached and attempted to mend fences. It lasted for a short time. When Kyrie didn’t choose the Lakers, their relationship went away again.”

According to Fanspo’s trade machine, the Lakers could trade Westbrook to the Nets for Irving and Kessler Edwards under CBA rules this summer. That trade can only happen if both Westbrook and Irving pick up their player options.