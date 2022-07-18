LeBron James’ Health Entering Lakers’ 2022-23 Season Revealed: Report

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James only appeared in 56 games last season due to multiple ailments and a one-game suspension. The four-time MVP dealt with ankle, knee and groin issues, but he was still able to average 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the field, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 75.6% from the free-throw line.

James told reporters on April 12 during his exit interview that he wouldn’t require offseason surgery. The four-time champion played in the Drew League on July 16 alongside Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and told Dave McMenamin of ESPN a message Lakers fans will love.

“I’m 100 percent healthy,” James told ESPN during the first half of action.

James put on a show at the Drew League, finishing with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three assists. James and DeRozan’s team, called the MMV Cheaters, defeated team Black Pearl Elite by a final score of 104-102.

James Is Ready for Next Season

James is clearly ready for next season. He not only put up incredible numbers in the Drew League, but he also posted a picture of himself yelling and flexing on his Instagram story in June with the caption, “Yeah I know I’m a lunatic to the grind!”

The All-Star swingman also published a second story on a black screen with the caption, “MAN I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE FALL! SO READY TO GET BACK OUT THERE! SO MOTIVATED.”

LeBron is ready for next season. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Nc8o9cwEcd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 14, 2022

The Lakers were a walking disaster despite James’ phenomenal 2021-22 season. They won only 33 games and missed the playoffs after having the second-best preseason odds to win the championship.

James, a four-time Finals MVP, has missed the postseason twice since signing with the Lakers in the summer of 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. However, the last time he missed the playoffs, LBJ came back with a vengeance the following season.

James Led Lakers to 2020 Title

The Lakers missed the playoffs in James’ first season in Los Angeles (2018-19). In the ensuing campaign, they won the championship over the Miami Heat and James was the catalyst.

LeBron averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists during the 2019-20 regular season, winning his first assists title. The Akron Hammer is the only player in NBA history to win a scoring and assists title.

In the 2020 playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Heat, James averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists. The Lakers defeated the Heat in six games in the Finals, with James winning his fourth Finals MVP. The King averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 59.1% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc against Miami.

James is the sole player in NBA history to rank top 10 all-time in points and assists, to reach at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists and to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams. He could be satisfied with his career, but he’s not.

“I came here to win a championship. And I want to win more. So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more,” James said during his exit interview in April. “I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about. … So I’ve done that. We’ve done that. But I want to do it again.”