LeBron James Eyeing TV Broadcaster to Replace Frank Vogel as Lakers HC: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel and LeBron James already has his eyes on someone.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, LeBron would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the Lakers job. Jackson is currently a broadcaster for ESPN/ABC. He’s interviewed for various jobs since being let go by the Golden State Warriors in 2014.

“And here’s a tidbit to monitor as the Lakers conduct their latest coaching search: Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job,” Amick reported. “But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen.”

Jackson coached the Warriors for three seasons. He went 121-109 in the regular season and 9-10 in the playoffs.

Jackson Is a Big LeBron Fan

During an interview with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe in September 2021, Jackson said LeBron is taken for granted. The ex-Warriors coach, who is fifth in NBA history in assists, believes the Lakers superstar is a “special” person and player who hasn’t been appreciated enough since entering the NBA in 2003.

“This guy is as good as it gets,” Jackson said about LeBron. “And we truly take him for granted, the same way we do all of our greats, but he’s a guy that’s done it the right way and continues to take pride in finishing the proper way. He should be celebrated and acknowledged. We truly do take him for granted. He’s special.”

Jackson played 1,296 NBA games with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. He won the 1987-88 Rookie of the Year Award and the assists title in 1996-97 and finished his career with averages of 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Jackson is one of the best passers in NBA history, as is LeBron, who is seventh on the all-time assists list. If the Lakers hire Jackson, their offense could be potent since they would have two cerebral guys in Jackson and LeBron leading the charge.

LeBron averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lakers in 2021-22 while shooting 52.4% from the field, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 75.6% from the free-throw line. The King is still one of the best players in the NBA despite being 37 years old and wants to win more championships before his Hall of Fame career is over.

LeBron Is Still Hungry to Win More Rings

LeBron is a four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP. He’s the only player in NBA history to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams.

However, the Akron Hammer is still hungry to win more rings.

“I came here to win a championship and I want to win more. So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more,” LeBron said during his end-of-the-season press conference. “I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about. … So I’ve done that. We’ve done that, but I want to do it again.”

It will be fascinating to see who the Lakers hire as their new head coach this summer. They are expected to conduct a thorough coaching search.