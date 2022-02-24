LeBron James’ True Feelings on Lakers, Rob Pelinka Revealed: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make a trade at the 2022 trade deadline and that didn’t sit well with superstar LeBron James.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, LeBron wanted the Lakers to make a move at the trade deadline and was agitated when vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters that he consulted with him.

“A source familiar with the situation told ESPN that there was no prior sign-off from James and Davis accepting a quiet deadline,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported. “In fact, in the days leading up to the deadline, sources told ESPN there was a realization within the Lakers locker room that the roster was not working and changes would be necessary to turn the team into a contender.”

After the trade deadline passed, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that Klutch Sports — the agency LeBron and Anthony Davis are represented by — wasn’t happy with Pelinka since the exec didn’t trade Russell Westbrook and a future first-round pick for Houston Rockets point guard and Klutch client John Wall.

Westbrook has struggled in his first year with the Lakers, leading the NBA in turnovers during the first half of the season.

There’s a prevailing thought around the league that LeBron is upset at the Lakers and Pelinka. However, according to the King’s agent, that’s not true.

Rich Paul: LeBron Isn’t Mad at Pelinka or Lakers

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, told Shams Charania of The Athletic that his client isn’t mad at the Lakers or Pelinka. Charania informed Pat McAfee on the former NFL star’s show that Paul revealed to him LeBron and Klutch Sports are on good terms with Pelinka and members of the Lakers organization.

This has been a frustrating season for LeBron and the Lakers. After acquiring Westbrook in the offseason, Los Angeles was projected to be one of the best teams in the NBA. However, despite LeBron averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists during the first half of the season, the Lakers went only 27-31.

Westbrook has been a poor fit next to LeBron and Davis since he can’t shoot the ball from the perimeter. The one-time MVP is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc and has an effective field goal percentage of 47.0.

Wall hasn’t played at all this season, so it didn’t make sense for Pelinka to trade Westbrook and a future draft pick for him, even if LeBron and Klutch Sports wanted to see the move happen. The Lakers have to pray that Westbrook plays better in the second half of the season and the team improves defensively.

Otherwise, Los Angeles won’t turn its season around.

LeBron becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. When he signed with the Lakers in 2018, several pundits speculated that the Akron Hammer would retire in Los Angeles. However, that may not be the case anymore.

LeBron Wants to Play Wherever His Son Ends Up

During All-Star weekend, LeBron told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic that he hasn’t closed the door on playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers again. The four-time MVP also said his last season in the NBA will be played with whatever team his son, Bronny James, is on.

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny won’t be draft-eligible until the 2024 draft unless the NBA allows kids to enter the league straight out of high school again. It will be fascinating to see if LeBron and Bronny play together and what team they join forces on.