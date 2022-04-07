Lakers Considering Waiving Russell Westbrook to Sign Rising Guard: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t ruled out waiving point guard Russell Westbrook this summer, according to Marc Stein of Substack.

If the Lakers waive Westbrook, they would have more money to re-sign shooting guard Malik Monk, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

“The Lakers, league sources say, have not ruled out simply parting ways with Westbrook via the waive-and-stretch provision,” Stein wrote. “A straight release of Westbrook that essentially transforms his mammoth player option for next season into what lives on their books as a three-year deal in the $15 million range annually would move the Lakers out of luxury-tax territory and make it far easier for them to retain free-agent-to-be Malik Monk, who at times has unexpectedly appeared to be the Lakers’ most dependable player not named LeBron James throughout a nightmarish 31-48 campaign. Facilitating Monk’s return might be reason enough for the Lakers to go this route and is expected, league sources say, to be under consideration.”

Westbrook has a player option worth $47,063,478 for next season and he’s widely expected to pick it up. Meanwhile, Monk will likely get a pay raise this offseason after playing well this campaign.

Lakers Need to Bring Monk Back & Move on from Westbrook

The Lakers need to bring Monk back and move on from Westbrook this summer. The former is a great fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis since he can shoot, while the latter proved to be a poor fit since he can’t stretch the floor and is a turnover machine.

Westbrook is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc this season and leads the NBA in turnovers. Meanwhile, Monk is shooting 39.1% from deep. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Monk’s value has increased in league circles after playing well for the Lakers.

“Expectations among league personnel polled by B/R for Monk’s next salary are quite varied but have ranged from an average annual value between $5 million and $10 million, far above the minimum number that the Lakers were able to sign him for this season,” Fischer wrote.

Both Westbrook and Monk want to be back with the Lakers next season. However, only Monk may get his wish.

Westbrook & Monk Comment on Future

Westbrook said he plans to be on the Lakers next season after LA lost to the Phoenix Suns on April 5. Meanwhile, Monk’s older brother and manager has enjoyed watching his younger brother thrive with the Lakers.

“I mean, that’s the plan, but nothing is promised,” Westbrook said. “Yes, we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season, but we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed either. So I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something.”

As it stands, the Lakers will be able to re-sign Monk only by either offering him 120% of the veteran minimum (roughly $2 million) or using the taxpayer’s mid-level exception, estimated to be worth around $6.3 million. However, that can change if Westbrook is waived.

With that said, the Lakers should waive Westbrook, re-sign Monk and sign a new point guard in free agency who can shoot the ball.