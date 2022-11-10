Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $54 Million Guard & $41 Million Big Man for Anthony Davis

In a November 8 article called “Landing Spots and Trade Packages for Lakers Star Anthony Davis,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed that the Los Angeles Lakers trade eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

In Hughes’ hypothetical trade, the Lakers ship Davis to the Mavericks in exchange for Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and first-round swap rights in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

“Los Angeles gets to participate in the draft again, and it adds three high-end rotation pieces who can shoot,” Hughes wrote. “It’s not totally fair to think of it this way, but sending Davis out for a package like this would almost make the Lakers whole again by replacing so many of the picks they lost to acquire AD in the first place. Because they’re coming from Dallas, the selections aren’t as valuable as the ones L.A. sent to New Orleans. But that championship win in 2020 makes the whole operation worthwhile.”

Hughes’ proposed trade comes in the wake of Bill Simmons of The Ringer saying on the November 7 episode of his podcast he’s heard some buzz that Davis may be available in trade talks. The Lakers are 2-9 on the season and Davis is shooting just 26.7% from beyond the arc.

“There’s some buzz, just some buzzing that AD might be available,” Simmons said on his podcast. “That is a Plan B because the (Russell) Westbrook trade, or what they can get for Westbrook, whether you want to give future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense for the Lakers.”

The Lakers Would Be Getting 3 Shooters for Davis

Wood, Dinwiddie and Bullock can shoot the ball well from 3-point range and the Lakers desperately need more shooters around superstar LeBron James. Los Angeles is last in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting only 29.3% as a team.

Wood is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc this season, Dinwiddie is shooting 40.0% and Bullock is shooting 30.2%. Bullock is a career 38.3% shooter from downtown, so odds are he will improve his 3-point stroke as the season progresses. Plus, he played with James on the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, so he already has a rapport with LeBron.

Getting three shooters for Davis wouldn’t be such a bad move for the Lakers. Wood and Dinwiddie can also put the ball on the floor and create their own shot off the dribble, taking pressure off of James to do everything offensively for the LakeShow.

Wood, 27, is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds this season, while Dinwiddie, 29, is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 assists. The Lakers are allowed to trade Davis to the Mavericks for Wood, Dinwiddie and Bullock under CBA rules.

The Lakers Have to Make a Trade

The Lakers either have to trade Davis or 2016-17 MVP Russell Westbrook. If general manager Rob Pelinka wants to keep Davis next to James, then he has to send Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz or San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers can get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Pacers, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott from the Spurs or Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay from the Jazz.

For what it’s worth, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on November 10 that the Lakers have been receiving calls about Westbrook, who has played well since coming off the bench. Haynes also reported that Los Angeles is not interested in trading Davis, who shares the same agent as James.