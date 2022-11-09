Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $215 Million All-Star for Anthony Davis

In the wake of Bill Simmons of The Ringer saying that he’s heard some buzz Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis may be available in trade talks, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes proposed that the Lakers trade AD to his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls.

In a November 8 column called “Landing Spots and Trade Packages for Lakers Star Anthony Davis,” Hughes cooked up a hypothetical trade where the Lakers land Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Goran Dragic and a 2023 first-round pick in exchange for Davis.

“The Lakers get back an ace shooter who can play on or off the ball in LaVine, a promising defense-first prospect in Williams, ball-handling insurance in Dragic and a 2023 first-rounder they could use to sweeten a future (Russell) Westbrook deal or, less likely, pocket to restock their depleted store of draft assets,” Hughes wrote. “This deal wouldn’t immediately change L.A.’s fortunes like a hypothetical (Kevin) Durant acquisition, but it brings back shooting and desperately needed future assets to flip or keep, all while sending Davis home to play for a team that needs what he brings.”

LaVine can’t be traded until January 15 since he signed a new contract in July. The two-time All-Star, who is averaging 21.9 points this season, agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million deal with the Bulls.

LeBron James, LaVine and Davis are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. LaVine, 27, went to college at UCLA and the shooting guard told TMZ in May he’s always been a big fan of the Lakers.

NBA GM Links Davis to Bulls & LaVine to Lakers

A Western Conference general manager who spoke to Heavy.com insider Sean Deveney can see the Lakers and Bulls pulling off a LaVine-Davis trade if both teams continue to struggle. Los Angeles is 2-8 on the season, while Chicago is 6-6.

“But the one thing I’ve said, if they were to make a deal, would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine,” the Western Conference GM told Deveney. “Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he wants to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron, and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be?”

Davis, 29, signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The deal includes an early termination option in 2024 and will be fully up in 2025. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 23.2 points and 10.3 rebounds this season while shooting 53.8% from the field.

However, Davis is shooting only 28.6% from beyond the arc.

NBA Exec: I Don’t Think the Lakers Will Trade Davis

Deveney spoke to another Western Conference executive who believes the Lakers will keep Davis since the future Hall of Famer and James have the same agent.

“I don’t see them trading AD, not with all the connections he has on that team, with LeBron and with Klutch,” the exec told Deveney. “They gave up so much to get him to LA. They’re not going to turn around and dump him. Even with the injuries, though, everyone would want him, he is still an elite two-way player when he is healthy.”

The Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple draft picks to the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2019 to acquire Davis. James and Davis led Los Angeles to the 2020 title over the Miami Heat at the Walt Disney World bubble in six games in their first year as a tandem. The purple and gold were projected to compete for multiple championships with James and Davis leading the way.

However, the Lakers lost in the first round of the 2021 playoffs to the Phoenix Suns and missed the postseason altogether last season. The team is off to an awful start in 2022-23 and it doesn’t appear James and Davis have the legs or supporting cast to save the LakeShow.