Lakers Urged to Trade for $142 Million Forward & $89 Million Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers have been urged to trade for a $142 million forward and $89 million guard.

On November 14, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote that the Lakers should try to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons. Los Angeles tried to trade for Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz over the summer before the swingman was traded to the Pistons. The purple and gold were also linked to Burks at the 2022 trade deadline when the combo guard was on the New York Knicks.

“There are a couple of reasons why making a run at Bogdanovic would be logical for the Lakers,” Knox wrote. “The first is that the 33-year-old is flourishing as a shooter in Detroit. Bogdanović has made 43 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and a whopping 50.5 percent from the floor. That’s a level of shooting consistency that the Lakers lack. The second reason is that, as Fischer outlined on Friday, a trade package could theoretically include another player who has previously interested the Lakers, Alec Burks. (Nerlens) Noel would largely be a throw-in, but Burks could be an intriguing option. He’s working his way back from foot surgery and has only appeared in one game this season, but the 31-year-old topped 40 percent from three-point range in each of his last three seasons.”

The Lakers can trade Russell Westbrook and future draft picks to the Pistons for Bogdanovic, Burks and Nerlens Noel under CBA rules. Bogdanovic is making $19.3 million this season and will have earned more than $142 million in NBA money when his current contract expires after the 2024-25 ends, while Burks is making $10 million this season and will have accumulated more than $89 million in NBA money when his contract expires following the 2023-24 season.

Bogdanovic & Burks Are 2 Shooters

Bogdanovic and Burks are two veteran players who can shoot the ball well from beyond the arc. Bogdanovic is a career 39.3% shooter from deep, while Burks is at 38.0%. The Lakers desperately need more shooters around All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as they are last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (30.7%).

“If the Lakers could get Bogdanovic and Burks for a single first-rounder, it would add the shooting help L.A. needs while preserving a valuable bit of capital for a future move—or the seemingly unlikely option of drafting in the first round,” Knox wrote. “It’s a trade that the Lakers have to consider, as it would strike a balance between trying to win now, planning for next season and appeasing core players like James.”

The Lakers could start Burks, Lonnie Walker IV, Bogdanovic, James and Davis. That’s three players who can shoot 3-pointers and create their own shot off the dribble next to James and Davis.

LeBron Wants Rob Pelinka to Trade Lakers’ Future Draft Picks

James and the core players on the Lakers reportedly want general manager Rob Pelinka to trade the team’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to upgrade the roster, according to a November 10 report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. James, who is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season, doesn’t want to waste another season of his high-level play playing for a subpar team.

“Lacking young, enticing assets and draft capital to strengthen the roster, the Lakers are only armed with two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, respectively. James, who turns 38 next month and is in Year 20 of his NBA career, does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team,” Haynes reported. “That’s the burdensome decision Pelinka now faces.”

The Lakers host the Pistons on November 18. Pelinka and Detroit general manager Troy Weaver could have a conversation about a trade.