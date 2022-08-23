Lakers Could Trade for $19 Million Forward & $13 Million Guard: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could reportedly trade for a $19 million forward and $13 million guard.

Shams Charania of The Athletic told Pat McAfee on August 23rd’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” that Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley are two names to keep an eye on moving forward for the Lakers.

“I think as of right now, the Lakers are open to anything that will make their team better,” Charania said. “And so, if there’s a deal out there and they can go get multiple different players that make the team better, you know, I would keep an eye on Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic in Utah. Those are the types of guys that if you can go get two, three rotation players, plug onto your team, kind of get better with the sum of parts, those are the types of moves I think you’re gonna see the Lakers try to make.

“I don’t think that they’re done necessarily. I think they’re gonna still try to get this team better.”

The Brooklyn Nets announced on August 23rd that two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant would not be traded following a meeting with owner Joe Tsai, head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks in Los Angeles, which means the Lakers can pretty much kiss any hope of getting All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving goodbye.

Bogdanovic & Beverley Would Fit Well on Lakers

Bogdanovic and Beverley would fit well on the Lakers since both players bring unique skillsets to the table. Bogdanovic is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, while Beverley is an elite defender.

In 69 games for the Utah Jazz last season, Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field, 38.7% from beyond the arc and 85.8% from the free-throw line. The 33-year-old made 181 3-pointers.

In 2021-22, the Lakers ranked 22nd in the league in 3-point shooting, hitting 34.7% of their team attempts. Bogdanovic could make Los Angeles more dynamic and explosive on offense with his ability to space the floor and hit perimeter shots when LeBron James and Anthony Davis collapse the paint.

The Lakers need an elite defender on the perimeter and Beverley fits that bill. Los Angeles gave up 115.1 points per game last season, which was 28th of 30, and had a defensive rating of 113.3, 21st of 30. Beverley is one of the top defenders in the NBA. He’s averaged 1.1 steals during his career and his defense, toughness, passion and competitiveness could help the Lakers get back to the promised land.

Bogdanovic will make $19.3 million next season, while Beverley — who was acquired by the Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves — will earn $13 million.

Beverley Wants to Play with LeBron

As a guest on the May 12th episode of ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Beverley said James is the one superstar he would play with if he could pick one.

“Bron. Easy. Top dog,” Beverley said.

In his four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley was a pest against the Lakers and adored beating the purple and gold since Los Angeles is more a Lakers town than it is a Clippers town. Beverley continued to troll James even after he left the Clippers. During the Timberwolves’ 124-104 blowout of the Lakers on March 16th, Beverley flexed and yelled at James and tapped the King on the behind with Minnesota up 62-44 in the second quarter.

On May 17th, Beverley told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that the Lakers would reach the Western Conference Finals if he were on the roster. Los Angeles missed the playoffs last season despite having James, Davis and Russell Westbrook.

“If I was a free agent and I played for the Lakers, [we are] going to the playoffs,” Beverley said. “Going to the Western Conference Finals. No discredit to LeBron James, but he’s doing so much. Who’s the leader? They had success cuz it was a leader there. [Rajon] Rondo was there. At the time, he was the leader. Who’s the leader? Who’s telling LeBron, ‘Hey LeBron, you gotta be low man, bro. That ain’t your help out. You gotta x-out.’ No one’s telling him that. Not on a consistent basis. I’ma tell everyone that cuz I wanna win. Cuz it’s not about me scoring 20. It’s not about me having 15 dimes. I wanna win. I wanna beat everyone I play.”