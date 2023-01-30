Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Lands Lakers Chris Paul in Deadline Shakeup

In a January 30 column titled “A 4-Team Trade Where Lakers, Suns, Wolves, Hornets All Win,” Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report proposed a blockbuster trade where the Los Angeles Lakers acquire future Hall of Famer Chris Paul from the Phoenix Suns.

In Pincus’ hypothetical trade, the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets, the Suns send Paul to the purple and gold, D’Angelo Russell goes from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Suns and the Hornets ship Terry Rozier to the Timberwolves. Other players and draft picks would need to be added for this four-team trade to work under CBA rules.

“The Lakers are fighting to climb into the top 10 in the Western Conference. While coach Darvin Ham has found a viable role for Westbrook off the bench, the franchise does have concerns about his playoff viability, per multiple sources,” Pincus wrote. “If L.A. moves Westbrook, the team needs to replace his shot creation. Though later in his career, Paul would be an upgrade. He has a strong relationship with James and gives the Lakers financial flexibility with two additional seasons (the last one at $30 million is non-guaranteed). Health is always a concern when a player nears 40, but it might be a risk the team needs to take to have a better chance of postseason success.

“Depending on who else comes back in the deal, L.A. may also be able to lower its luxury-tax penalty (approximately $44.2 million) by going from Westbrook’s $47.1 million to Paul’s $28.4 million. Perhaps the Lakers can get Jae Crowder out of Phoenix in the deal and/or Mason Plumlee/Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Hornets. The Lakers would need to send draft compensation (starting with a first) to the Hornets for taking on Westbrook’s contract. Charlotte may be interested in some of Los Angeles’ developing prospects like Austin Reaves, Max Christie and Wenyen Gabriel.”

Paul is very close friends with Lakers superstar LeBron James. The two NBA legends have always wanted to play together and that hasn’t changed, league sources told Heavy Sports. Paul, 37, is making $28.4 million this season. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Suns in August 2021.

Chris Paul Fits Better With LeBron James & Anthony Davis Than Russell Westbrook Does

Paul fits better with James and Anthony Davis than Westbrook does since he’s a good jump shooter. CP3 is a career 37.0% shooter from beyond the arc. Westbrook, meanwhile, is at 30.4%.

Paul is averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 assists this season while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.5% on 3-pointers. The 12-time All-Star has made 53 3s in 30 games, the same number Westbrook has hit in 47 games. The Brodie is shooting only 28.2% from 3-point land.

Along with being a better shooter than Westbrook, Paul is also more careful with the basketball in his hands. The Wake Forest product has 60 turnovers compared to Westbrook’s 165. Westbrook, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists, which are solid numbers. However, the one-time MVP is fourth in the NBA in turnovers and has the fourth-worst effective field goal percentage.

The Lakers Owe It to LeBron James to Make a Big Trade

James is 38 and in his 20th season. However, he’s still one of the top players in the league. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 50.7% from the field.

Despite James’ brilliance, though, the Lakers are only 23-27, good for just 13th place in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka owes it to James to make a big trade and help the King compete for a championship.

After all, James guided the Lakers to the 2020 title and signed a two-year extension last offseason when he didn’t have to.