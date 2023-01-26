Lakers Interested in Trading for $274 Million All-Star & $197 Million Guard: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for a $274 million All-Star and a $197 million guard.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported on January 25 that the Lakers have shown interest in Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley and Houston Rockets combo guard Eric Gordon.

“Now that Utah has come down to earth, the front office is believed to be shopping veterans such as guard Mike Conley,” Pincus wrote. “Conley’s contract is favorable, with $14.3 million of $24.4 million guaranteed next season. The same (real or wannabe) contenders are thought to have interest, among others: the Lakers, Clippers and Timberwolves.

“Eric Gordon is more of a combo guard, but he’s a strong, physical 6’3″ and can play with or without the ball. The Houston Rockets have been open to trading the veteran for a couple of years but have held out for a high price (a first-round pick). Gordon has another season on his contract at $20.9 million, but it’s non-guaranteed (until June 28) unless his team wins the title or he’s named an All-Star. That extra year gives the Rockets time to wait for the best offer. A compromise might consist of a pick swap, with Houston using the Milwaukee Bucks’ first (projected to be around No. 25) it has from the 2021 P.J. Tucker trade. The Rockets run the risk of a diminishing return, but Gordon seems likely to be dealt by the deadline. Interested teams include the Suns, Lakers and Bucks.”

Conley is making $22.7 million this season. His salary for next season is partially guaranteed at $14.3 million. It becomes fully guaranteed at $24.4 million 48 hours after the 2023 NBA Draft. Conley, who has played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Jazz, will have made more than $247 million in his career once the summer of 2024 starts if his 2023-24 salary gets guaranteed.

Gordon, meanwhile, is earning $19.6 million this season. The former Sixth Man of the Year’s salary for next season of $20.9 million is non-guaranteed. If his 2023-24 salary gets picked up, Gordon will have earned more than $197 million in his career once the offseason of 2024 hits.

Mike Conley & Eric Gordon Could Help the Lakers

Conley and Gordon could help the Lakers since both players can shoot from the perimeter. The former is a career 38.1% shooter from beyond the arc, while the latter is at 36.9%.

Conley is averaging only 10.5 points this season. However, he’s shooting 37.4% on 3-pointers and has made 74 3s. Lakers star Russell Westbrook, who would likely be traded to the Jazz for Conley, is shooting just 28.6% from deep. The former MVP has hit 53 shots from 3-point range.

Gordon, who played with Westbrook in Houston, is averaging 12.2 points for the Rockets while shooting 34.4% from long-range and 86.8% from the free-throw line. The Indiana product has sunk 75 shots from beyond the 3-point line.

LeBron James leads the Lakers with 82 3s. Los Angeles needs more shooters around James and Anthony Davis, as the team is 26th in the league in 3-point field goal percentage and 30th in 3-point field goals.

The Ringer Thinks the Lakers Should Trade for Eric Gordon

In a December 15 article called “Nine Questions as NBA Trade Season Begins,” Michael Pina of The Ringer proposed that the Lakers trade Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV and some type of draft compensation to the Rockets for Gordon.

“The Lakers can try to thread that needle by holding on to one of those picks and protecting the other (or bundling together a bunch of second-round picks), then attaching it to some lesser salary and making calls to some of those obvious sellers mentioned above. They’re rumored to have interest in (Bojan) Bogdanovic, but the better deal might be Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, and some type of draft compensation for Eric Gordon, whose salary next year is non-guaranteed,” Pina wrote. “Gordon knows how to complement superstars (including Westbrook, during his final days as one in Houston), and he has playoff experience, a cannon, and the defensive wherewithal to close big games. This move wouldn’t make the Lakers a championship favorite, but Westbrook, Gordon, Austin Reaves, LeBron, and Davis is a lineup that can do some actual damage.”

Gordon is one year younger than Conley and bigger and stronger. The former is listed at 6-3, 215 pounds, while the latter is listed at 6-1, 175 pounds.