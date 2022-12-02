Lakers Have Had ‘Internal Discussions’ About Trading for $257 Million Superstar: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly had “internal discussions” about trading for a $257 million superstar and $154 million All-Star.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on the December 2 episode of his podcast that the Lakers have talked about trading for Chicago Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

“The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ (Russell Westbrook) and both picks, one with light protections, I think for DeRozan and Vucevic,” Lowe said. “I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility if it would ever come up.”

DeRozan signed a three-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls in August 2021 as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs. He’s making $27.3 million this season and will have earned more than $257 million in NBA money when his contract ends following the 2023-24 season.

Vucevic, meanwhile, is in the final year of his contract. The two-time All-Star signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Orlando Magic in July 2019. Vucevic, who was acquired by the Bulls from the Magic in March 2021, is due $22 million this season and will have accumulated more than $154 million in his career once he enters unrestricted free agency in July 2023.

How Can the Lakers Get DeRozan & Vucevic?

The Lakers could trade Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and their draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeRozan and Vucevic. That deal is eligible to be made under CBA rules. Both Westbrook and Beverley become unrestricted free agents in July 2023.

On the September 29 episode of “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, DeRozan said he felt he would sign with the Lakers to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in 2021-22. The USC product was an unrestricted free agent during the summer of 2021 and took part in meetings at James’ house.

“To my knowledge, I thought it was a done deal.” DeMar DeRozan really thought he was going to be a Laker. Watch the full episode with @jj_redick and @talter: https://t.co/iFQ3jKqn9N pic.twitter.com/SV73O5jdyy — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) September 29, 2022

DeRozan, a California native, told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in November 2021 the same thing he said to Redick and Alter. The three-time All-NBA guard grew up a Kobe Bryant fan and has always dreamed about playing for the Lakers.

“I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home,” DeRozan told Haynes in November. “The business side of things just didn’t work out. A couple of things didn’t align. It didn’t work out. It’s just part of the business, part of the game.”

DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season, while Vucevic is putting up 15.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The Lakers could start Dennis Schroder, DeRozan, James, Davis and Vucevic if they traded Westbrook and Beverley to the Bulls.

The Lakers Are Expected to Make a Trade by Mid-January

On Episode 8 of “That’s OD,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said the Lakers are expected to make a trade by mid-January. Los Angeles is only 8-12 on the season.

“Talking to people around the Lakers organization the last week or so, I am convinced that the Lakers will make a trade or trades to improve this team,” McMenamin said. “I think the figuring out period, prove it to us period has passed. They have proven it. They’ve seen Anthony Davis playing at this bubble level. They’ve seen LeBron James’ commitment on the court and off the court. And they’ve also seen some of these younger pieces have started to fit around those stars that it is worth it to trade. They’d prefer to only trade one of those two picks, but certainly, it’s worth it to trade some of the current salary that they have, attach a pick or two picks to it and get this team better. I certainly anticipate by mid-January, if not sooner, we’re talking about an imminent trade.”

The Lakers could potentially compete for a championship with James, Davis, DeRozan and Vucevic leading the way. That’s four All-Stars who can all score 20-plus points in their sleep.