$125 Million Big Man & $72 Million Wing Named Potential Lakers Trade Targets

A $125 million big man and $72 million small forward have been named potential trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a December 5 article called “With Anthony Davis in MVP Form, Lakers Should Go All-In This Trade Season,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus named Atlanta Hawks stars John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic as two players the Lakers could possibly trade for.

“The list of available trade targets isn’t yet clear, as the other 29 teams are currently trying to figure out where they stand,” Pincus wrote. “The trade market starts to heat up after December 15, which is when a majority of recently signed free agents can be traded. The Lakers may need a team or two to quit on the season if they want high-quality players in return, but that may only happen closer to the February 9 trade deadline. Potential targets could include Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins (Atlanta Hawks).”

Collins is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season, while Bogdanovic is putting up 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. The swingman has only appeared in two games due to a right knee injury.

How Can the Lakers Get Collins & Bogdanovic?

Collins is making $23.5 million this season. He signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Hawks in August 2021. Bogdanovic, meanwhile, is making $18 million. He agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with Atlanta in November 2020.

Under CBA rules, the Lakers could trade Russell Westbrook to the Hawks for Collins and Bogdanovic. Atlanta would likely waive Westbrook since it has Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Westbrook has played well for the Lakers since coming off the bench. The one-time MVP and future Hall of Famer is averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line as a reserve. The Lakers are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Los Angeles has shopped Westbrook “since well before last year’s trade deadline,” according to Pincus.

“The Lakers have shopped Russell Westbrook since well before last year’s trade deadline. But it isn’t a certainty that he’s on the way out of L.A. Westbrook may not fit perfectly alongside James, but he’s hungrily feeding Davis assists at a very high clip,” Pincus wrote. “The core dilemma is that while Westbrook may work as a sixth man during the regular season, it won’t translate to the playoffs when bench play is typically minimized. Opponents tend to ignore him when he’s off the ball, impinging on the space James and Davis need to operate.”

Report: The Lakers Are Expected to Make a Trade by Mid-January

On Episode 8 of “That’s OD,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN said the Lakers are expected to make a trade by mid-January. Los Angeles is 10-12 on the season.

“Talking to people around the Lakers organization the last week or so, I am convinced that the Lakers will make a trade or trades to improve this team,” McMenamin said. “I think the figuring out period, prove it to us period has passed. They have proven it. They’ve seen Anthony Davis playing at this bubble level. They’ve seen LeBron James’ commitment on the court and off the court. And they’ve also seen some of these younger pieces have started to fit around those stars that it is worth it to trade. They’d prefer to only trade one of those two picks, but certainly, it’s worth it to trade some of the current salary that they have, attach a pick or two picks to it and get this team better. I certainly anticipate by mid-January, if not sooner, we’re talking about an imminent trade.”

Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn are all on the trade block. December 15 is the first day that free agents who were signed in the offseason can be traded. It’s also the day the Lakers are targeting to begin exploring roster upgrades via trades.