Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $12 Million Star Forward for Kendrick Nunn

The Los Angeles Lakers need more shooters around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Heavy.com insider Sean Deveney has a trade idea involving the Charlotte Hornets.

In an October 20th piece called “Proposed NBA Trades to Fill Major Roster Holes for Celtics, Heat & More,” Deveney proposed that the Lakers trade Kendrick Nunn and a first-round pick in 2029 to the Hornets for P.J. Washington.

“The Lakers’ unwillingness to move their two tradeable first-rounders has become well-known by now, but in this case, it’s a different scenario,” Deveney wrote. “Rather than dealing the pick for a hobbled veteran or two, ship it out for an improving stretch 4/5 who has some defensive ability and fits well with Davis. Oh, and Washington is only 24 with restricted free agency ahead—the Lakers can keep him, probably at a pretty good price.”

Washington is 6-foot-7 and one of the best shooters at his position. He’s a career 37.7% shooter from beyond the arc. The Kentucky product made 110 3-pointers for the Hornets last season in 65 games.

Washington and the Hornets didn’t agree to a rookie-scale extension, so the 24-year-old will become a restricted free agent next summer. He has career averages of 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

NBA Exec: The Lakers Are ‘Hurting for Shooting’

A Western Conference executive who spoke to Deveney said the Lakers are “hurting for shooting.” Los Angeles is shooting only 22.4% from beyond the arc as a team through the first two games of this season.

“The roster is better than it was last year, it’s younger and more athletic,” the exec told Deveney. “But there are still a lot of places where things do not make sense. They’re hurting for shooting. We knew that coming into the year, and they did not pay enough attention to that as they were adding people. They don’t have a real answer up front, either. Do you want to play Davis at the 5? Is that the best thing for him? They got some pretty good backup big guys but they did not really get a starter who is worthy of playing there.”

Washington’s ability to shoot 3-pointers would create better floor spacing for the Lakers, who are 0-2 on the young season. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers packed the paint against the purple and gold and dared players to shoot from the outside. Defenses can’t do that with Washington since he’s a consistent shooter.

Rob Pelinka Needs to Do Something

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka agreed to a multiyear contract extension over the summer. The new contract structure goes through 2026. Pelinka needs to make a trade ASAP since the roster he’s put around James and Davis is not good enough to compete in the rugged Western Conference.

Pelinka told reporters during media day that he will do everything in his power to help “LeBron get to the end.” James, 37, signed a two-year extension with the Lakers in August.

“Let me be abundantly clear: We have one of the great players in LeBron James to ever play the game and he committed to us on a long-term contract, a three-year contract,” Pelinka said. “So of course, we will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals to give us a chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization. That’s got to be a bilateral commitment and it’s there.”