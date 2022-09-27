Lakers Were Open to Trading Draft Picks for 7-Time All-Star & 3-Time All-Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly prepared to include their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a deal for a seven-time All-Star or three-time All-Star.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on September 27th’s episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” that the Lakers were willing to trade their valuable future draft picks for Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell, two of the best players in the NBA.

“I’ve been told that, listen, had the Lakers been able to acquire Kyrie Irving or the Lakers been able to acquire Donovan Mitchell, both those players, the Lakers were willing and able to move both those picks to acquire,” McMenamin said. “The deals available to them, they didn’t feel like they could get back a player that’s such a difference maker like either of those two.”

The Lakers tried to acquire Irving over the summer. However, after the Brooklyn Nets announced on August 23rd that two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant would not be traded, Irving was removed from the trade block.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James’ old team. In return for Mitchell, the Jazz got three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton.

LeBron ‘Badly’ Wanted Lakers to Replace Russell Westbrook with Irving

According to a July 29th report from Marc Stein of Substack, James wanted the Lakers to trade for Irving. Stein also reported that Russell Westbrook knew about James’ desire to play with Irving.

“As it stands, barring a trade to ship out Westbrook suddenly coalescing after weeks of fruitless talks, (Darvin) Ham is going to have to coach Westbrook, which is bound to be challenging in the extreme given that Westbrook is well aware that the Lakers have been trying hard to move him,” Stein reported. “And that James badly wants Irving to take his place.”

James and Irving played in 183 regular-season games together on the Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2016-17, compiling a record of 132-51. The two stars also went 39-13 in the playoffs and guided the Cavaliers to the 2016 championship over the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Irving will make $36.5 million in 2022-23 and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. According to an August 23rd report from Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, the Lakers “still really feel like” Irving will be with them in 2023-24: “You talk to people over in Los Angeles, they still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them next year,” Schiffer said on The Athletic NBA Show. “I’m curious to see how that goes over with recent events.”

Lakers Promised LeBron They Would Trade Draft Picks to Improve Team

According to an August 18th report from Stein, James has been assured that the Lakers are willing to trade their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to improve the team. The four-time MVP signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension on August 18th. The extension includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

“L.A. has nonetheless pledged to James that it will indeed continue to aggressively pursue upgrades,” Stein reported. “League sources say James, in fact, has been assured that the Lakers are willing to trade both of their available future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 if a trade that costs them both picks can realistically position the Lakers to return to contender status.”

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season despite having James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis. They acquired Patrick Beverley from the Jazz and signed Dennis Schroder, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lonnie Walker IV, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. in free agency this offseason.