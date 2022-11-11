Lakers Think LeBron James Is Sending Signals He Wants $136 Million Star: Report

Zach Lowe of ESPN said on the November 11 episode of his podcast that some people within the Los Angeles Lakers viewed LeBron James’ latest viral tweet as a signal he’s open/wants the team to acquire a controversial $136 million superstar.

James tweeted on November 10 that he believes Kyrie Irving should be allowed to return to the court after apologizing for tweeting a link to an antisemitic video. Irving, who didn’t initially apologize for tweeting the video, was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for a minimum of five games without pay and given a series of requirements to fulfill before his suspension would be rescinded.

Here’s what Lowe said on his podcast, via RealGM:

“Maybe he just said it because he believes it and there’s nothing else to it,” Lowe said about James’ tweet. “I can tell you around the league and even within the Lakers, some corners of it, those comments were read as LeBron opening the door. At least opening the door to, ‘Hey, if you all are comfortable with it and all the blowback it would be, and the Nets are willing to just get out of the business now of Kyrie Irving so we can get him for much cheaper, not both picks, maybe one pick.’ It was read around the league as LeBron indicating, ‘If you guys want to consider it, I’m not going to stand in your way.'”

Irving has been heavily linked to the Lakers since he played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2016-17. The purple and gold tried to acquire Irving this past offseason, with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reporting in July that Los Angeles and Brooklyn were actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would have sent Russell Westbrook to the Nets and Irving to the Lakers.

After the Nets announced in August that two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant — who requested a trade — would not be traded, Irving was removed from the trade block. Irving’s latest actions, though, could open the door for the Lakers and Nets to talk again.

LeBron Wanted Lakers to Acquire Irving Over the Summer

Marc Stein of Substack reported in July that James wanted the Lakers to trade Westbrook and draft picks to the Nets for Irving over the summer. James and Irving played in 183 regular-season games together on the Cavaliers, compiling a record of 132-51. The two All-Stars also went 39-13 in the playoffs and guided the Cavaliers to the 2016 championship over the Golden State Warriors.

Irving is a better fit next to James than Westbrook since he can shoot from the perimeter. Irving is a career 39.1% shooter from beyond the arc, while Westbrook is at 30.5%. The more shooters James has at his disposal, the better his teams are on offense.

The Lakers are only 2-9 this season and have the worst offensive rating in the NBA. They are last in the league in 3-point shooting and well on their way to missing the playoffs again unless general manager Rob Pelinka makes a trade to improve the roster around James, who turns 38 in December.

LeBron Wants Pelinka to Trade Lakers’ Future Draft Picks

James and the core players on the Lakers reportedly want Pelinka to trade the team’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to upgrade the roster, according to a November 10 report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. James, who is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season, doesn’t want to waste another year of his high-level play.

“Lacking young, enticing assets and draft capital to strengthen the roster, the Lakers are only armed with two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, respectively. James, who turns 38 next month and is in Year 20 of his NBA career, does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team,” Haynes reported. “That’s the burdensome decision Pelinka now faces.”

The Lakers can trade Westbrook and draft picks to the Nets for Irving under CBA rules. Irving not only won a championship with James, but he was also teammates with Anthony Davis on the 2014 FIBA World Cup team and has a rapport with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy.