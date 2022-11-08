Lakers Want to Acquire $41 Million Sharpshooter & $12 Million Guard: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly want to acquire a $41 million sharpshooter and $12 million shooting guard.

According to a November 7 report from LJ Ellis of SpursTalk, the Lakers are interested in trading Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs for Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson.

“According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook,” Ellis wrote. “However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second-round picks in return for both players.”

If the Spurs acquire Westbrook from the Lakers, they will likely buy him out, per Ellis. The 2016-17 MVP is in the final year of his contract and doesn’t fit San Antonio’s current timeline.

The Lakers Need More Shooters

The Lakers need more shooters around All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They are last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (29.1%). Both Richardson and McDermott are shooting well from 3-point range this season, so Los Angeles would benefit from acquiring them from San Antonio.

“Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs,” Ellis wrote. “Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo.”

In an October 21 column called “1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed that the Lakers trade Westbrook and three draft picks to the Spurs for Richardson, McDermott and Jakob Poeltl. Swartz believes both teams would profit from the deal.

“Swapping Westbrook for players like McDermott and Richardson would give Los Angeles a pair of shot-making wings, with both instantly becoming the best on the roster,” Swartz wrote. “Poeltl is an upgrade over Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones as well and keeps Anthony Davis from starting at center. The Lakers would save $11.7 million with this trade overall, dropping them to just $5.7 million over the tax.

“Moving off all three veterans would do wonders for the Spurs’ tanking efforts and actually clear $13.8 million of cap space next summer thanks to Westbrook’s expiring deal. San Antonio picks up a future unprotected first from the Lakers and a pair of seconds to complete the deal.”

The Lakers Need to Trade Westbrook Despite His Improved Play

Westbrook has played well since coming off the bench. He’s averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 51.3% from the field and 48.0% from beyond the arc.

However, the Lakers are only 2-8 on the season and Westbrook has a plus-minus of -26. The future Hall of Famer, despite playing better recently, is still a poor fit next to James and Davis due to his inability to consistently hit perimeter shots. Plus, Westbrook reportedly doesn’t even want to play for the Lakers anymore.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported on the October 26 episode of “NBA Countdown” that Westbrook wants out of Los Angeles. The UCLA product becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“But [Westbrook] knows [the Lakers] want him gone,” Smith said. “From what I’m hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can’t just let him go for nothing.”