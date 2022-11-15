$80 Million Lakers Trade Target Could Land in Los Angeles: Report

An $80 million Los Angeles Lakers trade target could land in Los Angeles.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported on November 15 that the Los Angeles Clippers have discussed targeting Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

“Much has been made of the perceived trade stalemate between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers, but the Los Angeles Clippers may yet change the conversation entirely,” Pincus reported. “According to multiple sources, the Clippers have discussed targeting Myles Turner in the market. The Clippers are believed to be shopping some of their excess wing depth and are less likely to move a ball-handling guard like Reggie Jackson or John Wall. Team governor Steve Ballmer has shown a willingness to pay luxury taxes—the need to pay Turner after the season wouldn’t be a deterrent for L.A.”

According to an October 3 report from Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers seriously considered trading Russell Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield before training camp started. The trade didn’t go through since the Lakers were hesitant to give up two picks.

Turner is averaging 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 3.1 blocks this season while shooting 50.7% from the field, 37.0% from beyond the arc and 84.8% from the free-throw line. The two-time blocks champion is in the final year of his contract.

Why Haven’t the Lakers Made the Pacers Trade?

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on November 10 it’s not “universally believed internally” within the Lakers organization that a trade for Turner and Hield would move the needle to title contention. The purple and gold have the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 3-10.

“With the team’s trajectory trending south, sources indicate the front office is unlikely to attach those picks to a potential trade out of concern that such a transaction would not significantly change the course of the season,” Haynes reported. “It is not universally believed internally that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention, sources say.”

Turner told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN in October that the Lakers should trade for him. The Texas product has career averages of 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.3 blocks with the Pacers.

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in,” Turner said. “I know what I can provide for a team. Just playing in the bigger market, I just feel like here in the Midwest, we don’t get the love that I think we deserve. It doesn’t get taken on the national level. You are under the microscope out there at the West. When you are doing bad, you going to hear about it. When you are doing great, you are going to get a lot of love, especially with the love that the Lakers get. I think that another aspect is playing with greatness and playing under LeBron (James). I feel like he demands a certain level of excellency, especially at this point of his career. It’s just one of those things when you are out there, you gotta perform. People are going expect you to go out there and hold on to that legacy that Lakers have built over the years.”

Lakers Players Want a Trade to Happen

LeBron James and the core players on the Lakers want Rob Pelinka to trade the team’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to upgrade the roster this season, per Haynes. The LakeShow have the worst offensive rating in the NBA.

“Lacking young, enticing assets and draft capital to strengthen the roster, the Lakers are only armed with two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, respectively. James, who turns 38 next month and is in Year 20 of his NBA career, does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team,” Haynes reported. “That’s the burdensome decision Pelinka now faces.”

James, 37, agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension in August that includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, showing a level of commitment to the Lakers when he didn’t have to. Pelinka told reporters during media day in September that he would do everything in his power to make the roster better around James, but he has yet to do that.