Proposed Trade Lands Lakers 24-Year-Old $163 Million PG for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to try to trade point guard Russell Westbrook this summer and Nick Miller of CapRadio News has a trade proposal involving the Sacramento Kings.

According to Miller, the Lakers and Kings should consider making a trade involving Westbrook, De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes and Justin Holiday. The trade would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Sacramento for Fox, Holmes and Holiday.

Kings fans were not happy with Miller’s trade idea, so he explained in detail why the trade would make sense for Los Angeles and Sacramento.

Miller: Why Lakers & Kings Should Make This Trade

Miller believes the Kings need to get off Fox’s contract and build around Davion Mitchell and Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento gave Fox a five-year, $163 million deal in November 2020. The lefty averaged 23.2 points and 5.6 assists this season while shooting 47.3% from the field, 29.7% from beyond the arc and 75.0% from the free-throw line. However, Fox had a plus-minus of -193.

Miller has no desire to see Westbrook remain with the Kings. The insider thinks the one-time MVP could fetch Sacramento some draft picks at the 2023 trade deadline if he plays well. Westbrook is coming off a disappointing season with the Lakers. Although he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, the nine-time All-Star shot only 29.8% from beyond the arc and committed 295 turnovers in 78 games.

“I want to be clear: I have no appetite to see Westbrook as a King and, in all likelihood, he would be a disaster,” Miller wrote on Twitter. “But even if Russ never plays in Sacramento, it’s still a smarter move than attempting to rehab Fox in hopes of moving his contract at a later date. Getting off the Fox contract should be the front office’s top priority, and this is an enticing, realistic path forward in that space.”

The Lakers need more shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to compete for a title next season. Although Fox isn’t a reliable shooter from deep — he shot worse from 3-point land than Westbrook in 2021-22 — Holiday is a good 3-point shooter. The Washington product is a career 36.5% shooter from beyond the arc and he has championship experience, winning the 2015 title as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Fox, Holiday & Holmes Is a Good Return for Westbrook

The Lakers would be getting a young star point guard and two impact players if they completed this trade Miller is proposing.

Fox is only 24 and one of the quickest players in the NBA. He can get to the rim at will and finish in heavy traffic, and with career averages of 19.1 points and 6.2 assists, the Kentucky product is a proven scorer and playmaker, two traits the Lakers desperately need from their starting point guard next season.

Meanwhile, Holiday is an established shooter and veteran locker room presence, while Holmes could help the Lakers in the frontcourt with his scoring and defense. The Bowling Green product averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 2021-22.

It will be interesting to see what the Lakers do with Westbrook this offseason. Most pundits would be shocked if he’s in Los Angeles again since he was such a poor fit next to LeBron and Davis. Miller’s trade idea would certainly help the Lakers get younger and more explosive on offense.