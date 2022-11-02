Lakers ‘Concerned’ With Acquiring $120 Million All-Star in Russell Westbrook Trade: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly “concerned” with acquiring a $120 million All-Star for Russell Westbrook.

According to Marc Stein of Substack, the Lakers are interested in trading Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier. However, Los Angeles may not be able to acquire Rozier without getting Gordon Hayward, whose contract is hefty.

“The Lakers’ interest in Charlotte’s Terry Rozier as a potential headliner in a Russell Westbrook trade is not new,” Stein wrote on October 31. “You’ll recall that this Substack has been writing since April about L.A.’s fondness for the former [Boston] Celtic in potential Westbrook-centric trade discussions with Charlotte. The deterrent for the Lakers, since the idea of dealing Westbrook to the Hornets emerged as a concept months ago, has been concern stemming from the prospect of also absorbing Gordon Hayward’s contract, which has one guaranteed season left on it after this one at $31.5 million. Hayward was limited by injury to just 93 games in his first two seasons as a Hornet.”

The Lakers aren’t interested in taking on future money since LeBron James ($46.9 million), Anthony Davis ($40.6 million) and Max Christie ($1.7 million) are the only players currently under contract for the 2023-24 season. With the salary cap projected to be $134 million, Los Angeles could create upwards of $30 million to $35 million in cap space, but that would change if Rozier and Hayward were on the team.

The Lakers Should Do the Hornets Trade

Even though Hayward is making a lot of money for a player who can’t seem to stay healthy, he’s still a guy the Lakers should have interest in acquiring since he can score at a high level and shoot the ball from 3. The one-time All-Star is off to a strong start this season, averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field, 36.0% from beyond the arc and 80.6% from the free-throw line.

The Lakers, who are just 1-5 on the season, desperately need more shooters around James and Davis. The purple and gold are shooting a putrid 26.6% from beyond the arc as a team this season, the worst percentage in the NBA. Since Hayward can drill shots from the perimeter, teams can’t leave him open and crowd James and Davis. The same goes for Rozier, who is shooting 40.0% from 3-point range this season and made 222 shots from deep in 2021-22.

In an October 21 article called “1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting,” Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed that the Lakers trade Westbrook, Christie and a 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets for Hayward and Rozier. Swartz believes Hayward and Rozier can help Los Angeles win games.

“The Lakers get a pair of shooters and playmakers to plug in next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis while still keeping their 2029 first-round pick to use in a future trade,” Swartz wrote.

Lakers Have to Pay a Price to Move Westbrook

Acquiring Rozier and Hayward alters what the Lakers can do next summer in free agency. It also costs them a draft pick. However, the franchise knows it has to pay a price to move Westbrook, whose massive salary and declining play have made it difficult to trade him.

Westbrook has appeared in five games this season. The 2016-17 MVP, who is making $47.1 million in the final year of his contract, is averaging 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 34.3% from the field, 20.0% from beyond the arc and 70.8% from the free-throw line.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on October 19 that the Lakers are unlikely to make a major trade before Thanksgiving.