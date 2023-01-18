‘Absurd’ Trade Lands Lakers $98 Million Wing & $82 Million Center for Russell Westbrook

In a January 18 column called “1 Absurd Deal to Move John Collins, Myles Turner and Other Rumored NBA Trade Targets,” Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed that the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks make a four-team blockbuster trade.

Bailey’s hypothetical trade had the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook, Max Christie, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick for Pacers center Myles Turner and Hawks forward Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“This deal would give L.A. one of the game’s top three-and-D centers in Myles Turner, who’s averaging a career-high 17.4 points, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 threes per game while shooting 39.0 percent from deep,” Bailey wrote. “He’s a reliable anchor on one end, and he won’t clog the paint for LeBron’s drives or Anthony Davis’ post touches on the other. His presence would also allow AD to spend more time at his preferred position, the 4, where he won’t have to bang inside with some of the West’s bruising centers. If that increases the likelihood of Davis being healthy for the playoffs, all the better. Perhaps just as intriguing as the addition of Turner is the inclusion of Bogdan Bogdanovic. He checks a few boxes, one of which isn’t checked by Buddy Hield, Turner’s current teammate and a longtime rumored Laker target. First, Bogdanovic adds some much-needed shooting (the Lakers are 25th and well below average in team three-point percentage), but he can also create a bit off the dribble. As we’ve seen with Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving, LeBron having a teammate who can occasionally give him a break as the primary creator helps. Adding that versatility to lineups that include Turner, AD and James would give the Lakers a high-end starting five. With what’s left of the bench, there’s no guarantee that foursome would push for a title, but it would certainly get L.A. closer than it currently is.”

Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Hawks in November 2020. He’s making $18 million this season and has a player option worth $18 million for the 2023-24 campaign. If Bogdanovic picks up his 2023-24 player option, he will have earned more than $98 million in his career when he enters free agency in 2024.

Turner, meanwhile, is due $17.5 million this season. He will have collected more than $82 million in his career once this season ends. The two-time blocks champion becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. He signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Pacers in October 2018.

This Trade Would Help the Lakers Offensively & Defensively

The Lakers would improve on both sides of the ball if this trade went through. Bogdanovic is a three-level scorer who can create his own shot off the dribble, while Turner is an elite rebounder and shot-blocker who can also stretch the floor.

Bogdanovic is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc and 82.1% from the free-throw line. He’s made 57 3-pointers in 20 games. LeBron James leads the Lakers with 67 3s in 34 games, so Bogdanovic would undoubtedly be the best shooter on the purple and gold.

The Lakers have been heavily linked to Turner. According to an October 3 report from Jovan Buha, Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Los Angeles almost sent Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Indiana for Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield before training camp started. However, Rob Pelinka determined that giving up two future draft picks was too steep of a price to pay. Turner is averaging 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 36 games this season. The Texas product is shooting 55.6% overall and 39.0% from 3-point land.

Bailey: The Lakers Should Help LeBron James

James is playing like a superstar despite being 38. He’s averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists, defying Father Time every game he plays. Bailey believes the Lakers should upgrade the roster and make a trade since James is putting up spectacular numbers after signing a contract extension.

“LeBron continues to dominate Father Time (even if the ad campaign occasionally gives that opponent the edge), but he and his career aren’t immortal. At some point, his window for title contention will shut. The Lakers need to do all they can to delay that moment,” Bailey wrote. “Moving Russell Westbrook’s contract, the oft-discussed 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and a prospect in Max Christie can help them do just that.”

The Lakers are 20-24 on the season. They are in 13th place in the Western Conference standings despite James’ brilliance.