Lakers Considered Landing Spot for 10-Year Veteran Sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are widely expected to shake up their roster this summer and Jacob Rude of SB Nation’s Silver Screen & Roll is predicting they will be linked to an Orlando Magic star in trade talks.

In his April 21 column, Rude predicted that the Lakers would be connected to Terrence Ross in trade talks this offseason since the veteran swingman is looking to leave the Magic.

“With the Lakers lacking any wings, and those hard to come by on veteran minimum deals that the Lakers will likely predominantly only be able to offer once again this summer, trading for one like Ross — who, again, is listed at 6’6” — could be a solution to the issue,” Rude wrote. “Whether the team acquires Ross will remain to be seen, but given their constant interest in him and his open desire for the Magic to send him elsewhere, expect his name to be mentioned once again this summer as trade talks for him begin to heat up.”

Ross will make $11,500,000 next season, the final year of his contract. He averaged 10.0 points and 1.8 assists for the Magic this campaign while shooting 39.7% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc.

Trading Talen Horton-Tucker for Ross Works Under CBA

The Lakers could trade Talen Horton-Tucker to the Magic for Ross since that deal works under the CBA, according to Rude. The SB Nation writer argued why that trade could make sense for both teams.

“Purely on paper, trading Talen Horton-Tucker for Terrence Ross works under the CBA, and gives the Magic a much younger player to take a chance on,” Rude wrote. “It would also give the Lakers a wing that fits much better alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and potentially ballhandler that the Lakers could bring in via a Russell Westbrook trade.”

Ross is a career 36.1% shooter from beyond the arc. He projects to fit well with Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis since he can space the floor with his perimeter shooting and it sounds like Ross wants to play for a contender in 2022-23.

Ross on Magic: ‘We’re Definitely in Different Spots’

Even though the Lakers missed the playoffs this season, they still have James and Davis, two of the best players in the NBA when healthy. Ross, who has career averages of 11.2 points and 1.3 assists with the Toronto Raptors and Magic, told Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel that Orlando knows he wants out.

“We’re definitely in different spots,” Ross said. “I feel like I’m a part of that old regime, and they’re going in a different direction. I don’t know what they’ve got in store for me. It’s hard to say. They don’t really let me know too much about what they’re doing so. I’m kind of here just along for the ride. They know that. They’re well aware of that, so there’s no point. They’re going to do what they want to do regardless.”

The Lakers were linked to Ross at the 2022 trade deadline, so they may try to acquire him again this offseason.