Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sees Lakers Trade 3 Players for Zach LaVine & Lonzo Ball

ESPN’s Bobby Marks wants to see the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls make a blockbuster trade before the February 9 trade deadline.

Marks proposed that the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Max Christie and two future draft picks to the Bulls for Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green.

This trade works under CBA rules. Westbrook and Beverley are on expiring contracts, while Christie is on his rookie deal. The Bulls could be interested in Westbrook and Beverley if they decide to blow up their roster since the two veterans become free agents this summer.

LaVine has the same agent (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group) as Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so he’s been heavily linked to the purple and gold. The two-time All-Star, who began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million deal with the Bulls in July as an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers are very interested in acquiring LaVine, league sources told Heavy Sports.

Ball, who began his career with the Lakers and was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Davis trade back in 2019, signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Bulls in August 2021. The UCLA product hasn’t played at all this season due to a left knee injury. Ball hasn’t played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022.

Green isn’t a household name, but he’s a solid rotational player. The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $3.5 million deal with the Bulls in August 2021.

Zach LaVine Reportedly Wants to Play for the Lakers

In a December 21 column called “Bulls’ Turmoil Has Teams Eyeing Trades for All-Star, Key Role Player,” Heavy Sports senior insider Sean Deveney posted quotes he received from an Eastern Conference executive. The exec told Deveney that LaVine “wants to go to the Lakers.”

“LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now,” the exec said. “The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote on January 26 that the Lakers should pursue a “megadeal” for LaVine, who is averaging 23.4 points this season.

“Look, there might be a million and one more likely scenarios for the Lakers than a megadeal for Zach LaVine, but this franchise owes it to itself—and its stars—to leave no stone unturned in its search for upgrades,” Buckley wrote. “The Lakers didn’t really crack into their asset collection to add Hachimura. They still have two future first-round picks at their disposal, plus sizable salaries to make the money work. If a star becomes available, they’ll have a non-zero chance of winning the bidding war. Should the Chicago Bulls decide this current core isn’t cutting it, they might be willing to unload LaVine and the mountain of money he’ll collect over at least the next three seasons (player option for 2026-27). The 27-year-old’s ability to thrive both on and off the ball could make him a snug fit with James and Davis.”

The Lakers Reportedly Know They Need to Make Another Trade

The Lakers reportedly know they need to make another trade after acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, according to a February 3 report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Los Angeles wants to add more shooters next to James and Davis.

“The belief within the Lakers’ organization is that they need to make at least one more move by the Feb. 9 trade deadline to give themselves a legitimate shot at competing for a championship, sources say,” Haynes wrote. “The acquisition of Rui Hachimura and the return of Anthony Davis has provided a jolt of energy and a renewed sense of confidence in the locker room, along with some added motivation.”

LaVine is a career 38.5% shooter from beyond the arc. He would be a great fit next to James and Davis since he’s a three-level scorer who can create his own shot off the dribble.