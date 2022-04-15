Proposed Trade Lands Lakers 2 Sharpshooters & Starting PG for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to try to trade Russell Westbrook this summer and CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn has an idea involving the Dallas Mavericks.

Although the Mavericks may not even have interest in acquiring Westbrook from the Lakers, Quinn believes a trade sending Russ from Los Angeles to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans could benefit both teams.

“The Mavericks viewed the Kristaps Porzingis contract as so toxic that they moved out at the deadline not for upgrades or even cap relief, but deconsolidation,” Quinn wrote. “The Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans deals combine for a similar price. Dinwiddie has played well in Dallas thus far, but that was a happy accident. The deal was made for financial reasons, and if cap flexibility is motivating the Mavs’ moves right now, Westbrook could potentially get them off some of their other long-term deals.

“If Dallas could use Westbrook to escape the Bertans and Tim Hardaway Jr. contracts, it could possibly even create max cap space as soon as 2023 depending on what other moves it makes. This all relies on the Lakers wanting Dinwiddie, Hardaway and Bertans, though, and that doesn’t feel likely.”

According to ESPN’s trade machine, the Lakers trading Westbrook to the Mavericks for Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr. and Bertans is eligible to be made in the offseason.

Lakers Would Get 2 Shooters & Starting PG

The Lakers would win this trade if it happened. They would get two shooters in Hardaway Jr. and Bertans and a starting point guard in Dinwiddie, who was born and raised in Los Angeles.

Bertans is a career 39.8% shooter from beyond the arc, while Hardaway Jr. is at 35.8%. They would be excellent floor spacers for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who need more shooters around them next season. The Lakers were 18th in the league this campaign in 3-point field goals.

Dinwiddie isn’t the triple-double threat Westbrook is. However, he’s a better shooter and doesn’t turn the ball over that frequently. Dinwiddie is a career 32.2% shooter from beyond the arc and only averages 1.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Westbrook shoots 30.5% from deep and averages 4.1 turnovers per contest for his career.

If this trade was pulled off, the Lakers could throw out a starting lineup of Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Bertans, LeBron and Davis. That’s three shooters around LBJ and AD, a formula for success.

Westbrook Is Getting Moved This Summer

After going nuclear on Frank Vogel and the Lakers organization during his exit interview, Westbrook is definitely getting moved this summer, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

“Anyone I’ve talked to in and around the Lakers has said there’s no way this guy is coming back next year,” Fisher said on his podcast called Please Don’t Aggregate This.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers this season. The nine-time All-Star shot 44.4% from the field, 29.8% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line and was second in the NBA in turnovers, committing 295 in 78 games.

Westbrook’s lack of shooting skills made him an awful fit next to LeBron and Davis. The future Hall of Famer can’t be on the Lakers next season under any circumstance and Los Angeles must acquire more shooters this summer.