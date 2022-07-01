Lakers Could Acquire $36 Million Superstar & Elite Shooter for Russell Westbrook: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers could acquire a $36 million superstar and elite shooter for Russell Westbrook this summer.

According to a June 30 tweet from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Lakers could trade Westbrook and draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris.

Hearing Lakers for Russ, a first-round pick and a pick swap with maybe another player involved, maybe Joe Harris. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 1, 2022

Irving is focused on getting to the Lakers after Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, according to a June 30 report from Brian Windhorst of ESPN. LeBron James and Irving were teammates for three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers. They played in three consecutive Finals and won the 2016 title over the Golden State Warriors.

Westbrook picked up his $47.1 million player option with the Lakers. However, Los Angeles is still interested in trading the one-time MVP since he was a poor fit next to James and Anthony Davis last season, per Windhorst. Westbrook was second in the league in turnovers and his effective field goal percentage of 47.6% was sixth-worst in the NBA.

Irving & Harris Could Thrive with Lakers

Irving would be a more suitable fit next to James and Davis than Westbrook was last season since he can shoot from the perimeter. Uncle Drew is a career 39.3% shooter from beyond the arc, while Russ is at 30.5%.

Meanwhile, Harris is one of the top shooters in the NBA. He’s a career 43.9% shooter from deep, which is good for second among active players. If the Lakers and Nets completed this trade, Los Angeles would acquire two players who can stretch the floor while getting rid of one of the worst shooters in the league.

Of course with Irving, there will always be questions about his commitment to basketball. He’s only played in 230 regular-season games with the Boston Celtics and Nets since requesting a trade from the Cavaliers in the summer of 2017.

Irving didn’t make his 2021-22 season debut until January because he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Nets made a collective decision not to have the seven-time All-Star be a part-time player to begin the season. However, the franchise changed its stance and Irving appeared in 29 games, averaging 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Talks About Lakers Trading for Irving Reignited on June 30

According to a June 30 report from Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, talks about the Lakers trading for Irving reignited after Durant requested his trade. Under CBA rules, Los Angeles would be allowed to trade Westbrook and draft picks to Brooklyn for Irving and Harris.

Irving, 30, will make $36.5 million next season, while Harris, 30, will earn $18.6 million.

Marc Stein of Substack reported on June 22 that Irving has had contact with James. The Athletic’s Sam Amick also reported on June 27 that Irving is trying to make his way to the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season despite having James, Davis and Westbrook.

A three-time All-NBA guard, Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers in 2017 because he reportedly no longer wanted to play with James. However, The Athletic’s Shams Charania told Pat McAfee on the June 20 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” that the two champions still have a good relationship.