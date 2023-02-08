Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook in 3-Team, 8-Player Blockbuster: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially traded Russell Westbrook.

LA will be sending him to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal that also involves the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers will receive D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in the trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on the full details first:

“ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

His reporting was then followed up with another tweet detailing who else the Lakers would be shipping out in the trade.

“Also in deal: Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones to Jazz, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves, sources said,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Wojnarowski added to his Twitter reporting by noting the second-round picks being moved, as well as confirming that the players in the trade have been informed and the trade is complete.

“Minnesota gets 2024 lesser of Washington-Memphis second round pick and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks via Utah, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

The reporting was concluded with Wojnarowski revealing that LA’s 2027 first-rounder, which will be headed to Utah, will be protected from picks one to four.

Westbrook played fairly well for the Lakers this year in a bench role, but the fit was questionable, as he’s not a great three-point shooter. The veteran star is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game this season on 41.7% shooting from the floor and 29.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The deal had been gaining momentum in recent days, and in turn with the speculation, Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported that the Jazz will likely buy out Westbrook before he gets the chance to play a game with the franchise.

“In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.

Russell Westbrook Had Heated Confrontation

This move comes just one night after Westbrook’s reported heated confrontation with Lakers coach Darvin Ham at halftime of the team’s February 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“ESPN Sources: Lakers G Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the halftime locker room on Tuesday vs. OKC. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

LeBron James Still Belives in Lakers

After the Lakers failed to trade for Kyrie Irving, LeBron James sat down with Michael Wilbon of ESPN. In the interview, he revealed that he still has faith in LA. He believes that they can still make a run at an NBA Championship this season.

“Since we won the championship in 2020, health has been on the wrong side of our franchise,” he told Wilbon. “… We know there’s gonna be nicks and bruises. Games off here, games off there. We understand that. But for the majority, if we can be healthy going down the later stretch of the season, we give ourselves a good chance.”