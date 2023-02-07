Lakers in Trade Talks to Acquire Mike Conley in 3-Player Blockbuster: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to find their names being floated in potential trades by the media, as many expect them to remain active in their attempts to improve their roster before the trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Lakers could target veteran guard Mike Conley via trade in what would be a commendable pivot after missing out on Kyrie Irving earlier this week.

The trade looks like this:

Lakers get: Mike Conley, Malik Beasley

Utah Jazz get: Russell Westbrook, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

“Sources said the Jazz have had discussions about a deal in which a combination of rotation players including Conley and Beasley would go to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and Russell Westbrook, who would likely receive a buyout instead of joining the Jazz,” MacMahon reported on February 7.

However, the Lakers have been down this road before and, to this point, have remained steadfast in their unwillingness to part with either of their future first-round picks, although that stance could now change, having missed out on Irving.

LeBron James is Banking on a Healthy Lakers Squad

It’s no secret that the Lakers have struggled for health in recent seasons, especially when it comes to star players such as Anthony Daivs. However, according to LeBron James, who was speaking with ESPN’S Michael Wilbon for an exclusive interview, the Lakers still have a chance of making noise in the post-season, should their roster remain healthy moving forward.

“Since we won the championship in 2020, health has been on the wrong side of our franchise,” he told Wilbon, “…We know there’s gonna be nicks and bruises. Games off here, games off there. We understand that. But for the majority, if we can be healthy going down the later stretch of the season, we give ourselves a good chance.”

The Lakers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference but still have a good chance of making the post-season, should they figure things out and start stringing wins together.

Jeanie Buss Prefers to Upgrade Lakers in the Summer

According to a Western Conference executive who spoke with Heavy On Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, there is a slim chance that the Lakers move either one or both of their future draft picks at the trade deadline, with Jeanie Buss preferring to wait until the summer.

“They have come this far without trading the two picks (in 2027 and 2029) away, and it is going to be very hard to move Westbrook without putting one of those picks into the deal. You’ve got a lot of the organization saying, ‘We should trade picks and win now,’ but some in the organization are saying, ‘Do not sell out the future.’ And Jeanie Buss is with the second group, and that is what matters most,” The executive said

The Lakers have acquired Rui Hachimura in recent weeks, so they may feel that they’re more than ready to make a push in the second half of the season. Fortunately for Lakers fans, there are just two days left of until the trade deadline passes, and they can turn their full attention to supporting their team as they bid to make the post-season.