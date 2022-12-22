Lakers Treatment of LeBron James Put on Blast

It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are letting another season slip away, as they now sit 13-18 following their December 21 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Should the Lakers fail to qualify for the post-season, it would be the second successive season LeBron James has missed the playoffs, which is certainly not what he envision when he joined the purple and gold, nor when he inked a contract extension during the summer.

According to a Western Conference Executive, who spoke to Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Lakers are wasting the final years of LeBron’s career, and their 2019 addition of Anthony Davis is largely to blame.

Anthony Davis and Lakers to seek “2nd and 3rd opinion on foot” —Sometimes imaging right away it’s hard to see issue because of swelling

—Again Lisfranc injuries are often misdiagnosed

—Jones fractures (5th met) can show up later on imaging vs before

pic.twitter.com/muA6xfXHB7 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) December 21, 2022

“If everything had gone as planned, Anthony Davis would be an MVP and LeBron would be averaging 20 points. The idea of trading for Davis when they did was that in a few years, there would be less pressure on LeBron, but here he is averaging 27 points and near the top of the league (12th) in minutes played. This is his 20th season, there is no way they should be asking that of him. They won a championship, so you can’t discount that, but they’ve really sort of wasted these last few years of LeBron’s career. That’s because of Davis, how much it cost them for him to get to L.A. and how much it has hurt them that he can’t stay healthy,” The executive said.

Despite his advancing age, LeBron is still playing at an elite level in the NBA, providing the Lakers with averages of 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 57.1% from two-point range and 30.4% from beyond the perimeter.

Anthony Davis’ Injury Could Scupper Lakers Trade Chances

No team has found themselves linked with more trade rumors than the Lakers have this season, despite their front office remaining tight-lipped regarding what type of player they’re looking to add, or what they’re willing to give up.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Lakers may have to scrap all of their trade plans if the injury Anthony Davis sustained against the Denver Nuggets on December 16 ensures he misses extended time.

“If Davis misses extended time, the team may put the brakes on any serious trade negotiation—at least when considering moves that involve one or both of their available first-round picks (2027 and 2029). Even before Davis was hurt, the team was conflicted internally about sacrificing its future for anything that didn’t catapult the franchise back into contention. Davis will get a timeline soon, but it may not be apparent by the February 9 trade deadline at what level he’ll return. That may lead to the team making cosmetic changes instead of a blockbuster,” Pincus wrote on December 19.

Davis has struggled with his ability to stay healthy over the last few years, but given his exceptional play to begin this season, there was hope he had turned a corner. Unfortunately, it now appears like the superstar forward could once again be forced to cheer on his teammates from the sidelines while wearing street clothes.

LeBron James Not Interested In Discussing Trades

While the media and fans have enjoyed the rhetoric surrounding a potential Lakers trade, it wouild seem that LeBron has no time for such discussions. When LeBron was asked about a potential trade following the Lakers’ December 18 victory over the Washington Wizards, he quickly shot down the conversation.

“Not a question for me…I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game; I’m not in the front office, so we’ll see. But I’m focused on the game and us trying to win basketball games, especially when I’m out on the floor…Go ask (GM) Rob (Pelinka) those questions.,” James told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Considering the Lakers lack of legitimate depth, and the fact that their primary offensive option is now sidelined for the forseeable future, it will be interesting to see if the front office hits the panic button on making a trade or stands pat and waits until the summer before restructing their current roster.