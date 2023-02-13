Lakers Urged to Add Former 1st-Round Sharpshooter in Buyout Scenario

On February 12, the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on a prime buyout target in Danny Green, who has reportedly joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season.

As such, Rob Pelinka will need to look elsewhere to continue improving his team’s roster. Noel Sanchez of Sports Illustrated believes that the Lakers should take a closer look at RJ Hampton, who is reportedly on the verge of being brought out of his current deal with the Orlando Magic.

R.J. Hampton potentially could be waived or have his contract with the Orlando Magic bought out, league sources told @orlandosports. It'd give R.J. the opportunity to get more consistent playing time/opportunity elsewhere. https://t.co/lYMI92XZfy — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) February 12, 2023

“He has close to 35% from three in his career and LeBron James does play best when surrounded by players that can space the floor. He also is ultra-athletic and can make big plays at the rim when he gets a full head of steam… He is still just 22 years old and the Lakers have taken chances on players with similar basketball resumes such as Malik Monk and Lonnie Walker,” Sanchez reasoned.

Hampton has struggled for a consistent role on the Magic this season due to their depth at his position; however, in the 26 games he has participated in, he is averaging 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34% from deep.

Draymond Green is Unsure of D’Angelo Russell’s Fit

According to the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, who was speaking on a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, the Lakers roster has been significantly improved with their February 9 trade deadline moves. However, Green believes the trade will be judged on how well D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James mesh together throughout the remainder of the season.

Play

Dray reacts to Durant, Westbrook, Wiseman trades & NBA trade deadline reports | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green gives his thoughts on the wild NBA trade deadline including Kevin Durant getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, Russell Westbrook getting traded from the Los Angeles Lakers, James Wiseman getting traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Detroit Pistons and the Dubs bringing back Gary Payton II, and… 2023-02-10T01:01:06Z

“The Lakers got better. And, the reason they got better is not necessarily because they got better players because Russell Westbrook is still Russell Westbrook. Point blank. Period. But D’Angelo Russell is a hell of a player… I think the thing that I will watch in this trade is D-Lo’s fit next to Bron. That’s going to be a big thing because D-Lo plays at a certain pace…And so, just to see that fit and how that’s all going to come together, I think that’s important to how this trade will be judged,” Green said.

Russell played his first game since returning to the Lakers on February 11, when his team overcame the Warriors, with the guard providing his new team with 15 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

D’Angelo Russell Wants Chemistry With Lakers Stars

When speaking to the media following the Lakers’ victory over the Warriors, Russell noted how it’s up to him to fit in with what LeBron James and Anthony Davis have going right now and that time is against them to find ways to fit with each other.

“Obviously what they have going works. So for me to fit with them, I got to figure out how I can fit. I think that’s gonna happen over time and experience.” @Dloading on fitting in with LeBron and AD. pic.twitter.com/QDlQj0sSyM — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 12, 2023

“I don’t know. I think it’s going to be an experience. Obviously, what they have going works, so for me to fit in with them, I gotta figure out how I can fit. I think that’s gonna happen over time and experience… We got a few games left; it’s not like we have the whole season ahead of us, so making every moment count. I think communication is gonna smooth that process and make it efficient,” Russell said.

The Lakers currently sit 13th in the Western Conference, two games out of the play-in tournament spots, but will be hoping their newly revamped roster can quickly gel and start climbing the conference standings.