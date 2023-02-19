Lakers Urged to Reunite With 10-Time All-Star Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers still have one roster spot remaining and will likely look to acquire a veteran presence who can help make a difference when their number’s called from the bench.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar, Carmelo Anthony could be the ideal addition in a move that would reunite the former superstar scorer with his close friend LeBron James.
“With Russell and Beasley, they will be a much better shooting team, but adding Anthony would still help them off the bench. Since the former Syracuse star spent last season with the Lakers, joining the team in the middle of the season would likely be a seamless transition…The instant scoring that Anthony can provide would make him an excellent fit, and he would only be signing a minimum contract which means there would be no long-term risk,” Stinar wrote.
Anthony hasn’t played in an NBA game since his contract with the Lakers expired at the end of last season, yet, when he was on the floor for the purple, and gold Anthony proved there was still plenty of basketball left in him. In 69 regular-season games for the Lakers last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1 assist per game while knocking his shots down at a 44.1% clip from the field and a 37.5% clip from three-point range.
D’Angelo Russell Embracing Return to Lakers
On February 15, D’Angelo Russell marked his Lakers’ return with his first game back at the Crypto.com arena, playing in front of his team’s fans for the first time since his sophomore season. Following the game, Russell shared his thoughts on what it was like to be back playing in front of Lakers Nation.
“Just embracing all those emotions…Not being nervous, not being anxious, not being any of that, just kind of embracing it with my own my own persona. I love those moments. I play for the fans that are fans of me. I always appreciate them, and when I have an opportunity to embrace it and go out of my way and do something like that, I always think of fans when I’m doing that, for sure,” Russell said.
Lakers fans will now be hoping that Russell can play a significant part in helping the Lakers challenge for an NBA championship this season before potentially becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer – something both Russell and the Lakers have indicated they would like to avoid.